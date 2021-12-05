BOONE – Keaton Rieken was a part of a pair of runner-up finishes for Atlantic at the Toreador Relays Saturday at Boone High School.
In a meet where two-man teams swam the normal individual races, Rieken teamed with Brayden Atkinson to take silver in the 400-yard freestyle (each team member swimming 200 yards), finishing in 4:17.20. He later paired with Bryan York to earn runner-up honors in the 1,000-yard freestyle, finishing in 11:56.51.
The other top-three finish for the Trojans was in the 200-yard freestyle, with Atkinson and Alex Sampson finishing in 1:51.35.
The Trojans – nine swimmers strong this winter – came in fifth with 23 points, just ahead of Fort Dodge. Marshalltown was the clear winner.
Toreador Relays
Saturday, Dec. 4, at Boone
Team scores: 1. Marshalltown 76, 2. Carroll 47, 3. Williamsburg 37, 4. Boone 25, 5. Atlantic 23, 6. Fort Dodge 16.
Atlantic results
Two-man races
400 freestyle: 2. Keaton Rieken-Brayden Atkinson 4:17.20. 400 medley: 4. Alex Sampson-Bryan York 4:43.37. 100 freestyle: 6. Bryce Schmidtke-Lucas Doyle 1:03.04 200 butterfly: 6. Alex Lihs-Kyler Rieken 2:17.69. 200 freestyle: 3. Atkinson-Sampson 1:51.35. 1000 freestyle: 2. Keaton Rieken-York 11:56.51. 200 backstroke: 4. Lihs-Kyler Rieken 2:15.46. 200 breaststroke: 6. Schmidke-Doyle 3:27.86
Four-man relays
400 relay: 4. Atlantic (Sampson, Atkinson, Keaton Rieken, York) 3:45.30.