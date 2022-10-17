IMG_1068.jpg

Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

Atlantic hitter Jada Jensen (14) gets a kill attempt past a Shenandoah front-row blocker during Iowa Class 3A regional quarterfinal play Monday, Oct. 18, at Atlantic. The Trojans won in four sets.

 Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

ATLANTIC – It wasn’t always pretty, but the Atlantic volleyball team has a first-round Iowa Class 3A regional victory in the books, and a date with No. 1 Des Moines Christian up next.

To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos