COUNCIL BLUFFS – Atlantic-CAM won 18 of their contested matches in Thursday night's quadrangular against a pair of Hawkeye Ten Conference teams and a non-conference foe.
That, plus all the forfeits, added up to three lopsided wins to cap the dual meet season for the Trojans, with wins over hosting Council Bluffs St. Albert (66-13), Shenandoah (75-3) and Southwest Iowa (70-10), the latter a cooperative of three Corner Conference schools led by Sidney.
None of the Trojans had more than two matches on the night, and several of them picked up a pair of pins including Easton O'Brien (132), Tanner O'Brien (145), Brenden Casey (195), Miles Mundorf (220) and Evan Sorensen (285). Two of the Trojans' pinfall wins came in less than 20 seconds.
The Trojans finished second in the Hawkeye Ten Conference's dual meet portion of the schedule with a 9-1 record, with dual team champion Creston handing them their lone loss of the year en route to a 10-0 record. Overall, the Trojans finished the dual meet season with a nifty 19-6 record.
The Hawkeye Ten Conference meet is Saturday at Atlantic High School.
St. Albert Quad
Thursday, Jan. 27, at Council Bluffs
Atlantic-CAM 75, Shenandoah 3
106: Taye Jordan (Atl) won by forfeit. 113: Aiden Smith (Atl) pinned Davin Holste 0:42. 120: Cruz Weaver (Atl) won by forfeit. 126: Ethan Follmann (Atl) pinned Cole Scamman 1:39. 132: Easton O'Brien (Atl) pinned Jade Spangler 2:30. 138: Owen Laughlin (Shen) dec. Dante Hedrington 3-0. 145: Tanner O'Brien (Atl) pinned Brody Cullin 1:36. 152: Brian South (Atl) won by forfeit. 160: Owen Hoover (Atl) dec. Jayden Dickerson 3-2. 170: Kadin Stutzman (Atl) won by forfeit. 182: Jarrett Armstrong (Atl) pinned Logan Dickerson 3:24. 195: Brenden Casey (Atl) won by forfeit. 220: Miles Mundorf (Atl) pinned Ethan Richardson 3:02. 285: Evan Sorensen (Atl) pinned Ayden Strange 0:14.
Atlantic-CAM 70, Southwest Iowa 10
106: Taye Jordan (Atl) pinned Andreas Buttry 3:27. 113: Seth Ettleman (SWI) pinned Aiden Smith 3:08. 120: Gabe Johnson (SWI) maj. dec. Cruz Weaver 17-5. 126: Ethan Follmann (Atl) won by forfeit. 132: Easton O'Brien (Atl) pinned Phillip Gardner 0:53. 138: Dante Hedrington (Atl) pinned Kyle Kesterson 3:44. 145: Tanner O'Brien (Atl) pinned Dawson Erickson 0:12. 152: Brian South (Atl) maj. dec. Kurt Speed 17-3. 160: Owen Hoover (Atl) won by forfeit. 170: Kadin Stutzman (Atl) pinned Christian Mayer 0:43. 182: Jarrett Armstrong (Atl) won by forfeit. 195: Brenden Casey (Atl) pinned Brexton Roberts 4:35. 220: Miles Mundorf (Atl) won by forfeit. 285: Evan Sorensen (Atl) pinned Chance Roof 0:48.
Atlantic-CAM 66, Council Bluffs St. Albert 13
106: Taye Jordan (Atl) won by forfeit. 113: Aiden Smith (Atl) won by forfeit. 120: Zach Williams (SA) maj. dec. Cruz Weaver 12-2. 126: Ethan Follmann (Atl) won by forfeit. 132: Easton O'Brien (Atl) won by forfeit. 138: Dante Hedrington (Atl) won by forfeit. 145: Tyson O'Brien (Atl) won by forfeit. 152: David Helton (SA) dec. Brian South 4-3. 160: Andrew Crawley (SA) pinned Owen Hoover 3:38. 170: Kadin Stutzman (Atl) won by forfeit. 182: Jarrett Armstrong (Atl) won by forfeit. 195: Brenden Casey (Atl) pinned Jayden Beckman 0:33. 220: Miles Mundorf (Atl) pinned Ra J Fetter 0:16. 285: Evan Sorensen (Atl) won by forfeit.