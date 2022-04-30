ATLANTIC – Atlantic’s newly renamed track invitational, the Bruce Henderson Invitational, is slated for Monday night, and a few great races could be taking shape.
Many of the teams have at least one, if not two events they could be in the mix for insofar as event wins. And, of course, Atlantic has several they are expected to excel in.
A majority of the teams at the field at the Bruce Henderson Invitational are Hawkeye Ten Conference teams, meaning the meet will serve as a preview of the conference meet on May 5.
The Trojans will host Carroll and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln outside the Hawkeye Ten, plus Clarinda, Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Creston, Glenwood, Harlan, Red Oak and Shenandoah. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson is added to the girls’ field.
Henderson will be honored during a brief ceremony after the conclusion of the 4x800-meter relay.
The following is a guide of who to watch at this special meet, and Atlantic’s best performances (top-2 for individual events, top team for relays); all times are as of Thursday, April 28 (per VarsityBound Iowa) and do not include Carroll:
BOYS
Shot put: Expect the Lewis Central duo of Hunter Deyo (52’8”) and Parker Matiyou (49’5”) to battle for the title. Not far behind is Tyler Laughlin of Shenandoah (46’7”). Atlantic’s top entries are Xavier Darrow (39’2”) and Evan Sorensen (38’9”).
High jump: Colton Rasmussen didn’t compete this week after suffering an injury last weekend. If he does compete Monday, he could be a potential top-4 placewinner for the Trojans in this event, with a best bar-clearer of 6’1”, two inches below Glenwood’s Cody Krause. Jayden Proehl is fifth among area athletes potentially in the event, at 5’10”.
Long jump: Four potential entries have best jumps of more than 20 feet, led by Glenwood’s Krause (20’9.5”), with Lewis Central’s Jonathan Humpal second at 20’8”. Jackson McLaren is best for Atlantic with a best leap of 17’11.5”; senior Dayton Templeton has a best performance of 16’9.75”.
Discus: Laughlin’s best throw of 152’10” for Shenandoah is the best by nearly eight feet, with Glenwood’s Logyn Eckheart second at 145’0”. Alex Keiser has a best throw of 122’11”, placing him 11th among potential entries for Atlantic; Cohen Bruce is not far behind with a 121’4” best throw.
Sprint medley relay: This could be a three-way race based on season-best times, with Shenandoah (1:37.19), Red Oak (1:37.56) and Harlan (1:37.72) the top contenders. Don’t count out Lewis Central (1:38.31). Atlantic’s season-best time of 1:41.95 has them seventh.
3200-meter run: Drew Engler is fifth in the Henderson field with a season-best time of 10:25.34. Just outside the top eight but in contention to potentially score points are Zane Berg (10:53.69) and Braden Spurr (10:56.80). St. Albert’s Colin Lillie is one of three athletes who have sub-10-minute times, best at 9:56.21.
4x800-meter relay: This is an event Atlantic has consistently excelled at the past two years, and the quartet of Caden Andersen, Jayden Proehl, Alex Sonntag and Bennett Whetstone have turned in a field-best season-best 8:35.20, six seconds ahead of Glenwood and 14 ticks faster than Lewis Central.
Shuttle hurdle relay: Glenwood is the class of the field with a best time of 1:02.59, more than two seconds ahead of Lewis Central. Atlantic sits at No. 4 among season-best times with a showing of 1:08.14.
100-meter dash: St. Albert’s Brendan Monahan (10.91) and Harlan’s Aidan Hall (10.96) are the two who have broken the 11-second barrier. Atlantic senior Gannon O’Hara recently returned from an injury and is the best chance to place; at 11.62, he’s just behind the top eight by a few hundredths of a second.
Distance medley relay: Season-best times by Red Oak (3:44.63) and Lewis Central (3:44.96) are well ahead of third-place Glenwood (3:50.36). Atlantic sits fourth among season-bests with a time of 3:52.97.
400-meter dash: Monahan is one of southwestern Iowa’s best sprinters, and he’s currently second in the field with a best time of 51.19, just 0.06 behind Red Oak’s Jack Kling. Alex Razee of Shenandoah (52.00) is the other strong title contender for this event. For Atlantic, look for Carter Pellett (54.64) and Bennett Whetstone (55.01) to be part of the field; Rasmussen, Tyson O’Brien and James McLaren could also get the call.
4x200-meter relay: Harlan (1:31.84) and Lewis Central (1:31.82) should battle things out for the event win. Atlantic currently has the eighth-best time at 1:39.57 here.
110-meter hurdles: Jackson McLaren is ranked third in the event wiht a time of 16.33, while Rasmussen comes in fifth with a seeded time of 17.06. Tyler Boldra of Glenwood has a best time of 15.50, just two-tenths of a second ahead of teammate Anthony Driscoll-Lee at 15.68.
800-meter run: Atlantic junior Caden Andersen has steadily improved in this event, and with a best time of 2:06.17 he is among the favorites to win. Baylor Bergen of Red Oak (2:06.77) and Andrew Smith of Glenwood (2:06.83) are right behind. For the Trojans, Jayden Proehl (2:13.65) could also be entered.
200-meter dash: As in the 100-meter dash, Monahan and Hall are the class of the field, with Monahan’s 22.23 and Hall’s 22.80. Glenwood’s Brock Sell will challenge them with a time of 22.98. O’Hara has a chance to pick up points for the Trojans with a time of 23.71, just outside the top eight.
400-meter hurdles: Look for this race to come down to four athletes, all with sub-60-second times: Brody Cullin of Shenandoah (57.97), Boldra (58.05), Lewis Central’s Braylon Kammrad (58.15) and Creston’s Jayden Pettegrew (58.19). Jackson McLaren (1:01.28) has the best chance of getting points for Atlantic in this event; he’s currently ranked eighth in the field.
1600-meter run: The longer you go, the potential for points increases for Atlantic, and two of the top eight season-best times in this event belong to the Trojans: Sonntag, fourth at 4:47.12; and Engler, fifth at 4:48.29. Zane Berg could also pick up points with his best time of 4:57.02, which has him 10th but just a half-second behind the current eighth-best time. Bergren is tops in the field with a time of 4:38.11, with Lillie second at 4:40.52.
4x100-meter relay: This appears to be a race between Harlan (43.30) and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (43.65); Atlantic is ranked eighth at 48.10.
4x400-meter relay: Lewis Central has its season-best time by two seconds (3:35.54) among other potential entries. Atlantic could battle Shenandoah for second place, as both are within four-tenths of a second of each other, with the Trojans – O’Brien, Andersen, Pellett and Whetstone – at 3:37.89 and the Mustangs 0.38 ahead.
GIRLS
Shot put: Two athletes have season-best throws of more than 38 feet: Sara Morales of Shenandoah (38’9”) and Elise Thramer of Lewis Central (38’7”). Expect Abbi Richter (30’6”) and Alexis Jiminez-Russell (29’8”) to the Atlantic’s top two throwers; sophomore Makayla Atkinson could see action here, too.
High jump: Lewis Central’s Stacy Merksick and Shenandoah’s Kate Lantz are the lone jumpers who’ve cleared 5’0”. Atlantic freshman Morgan Botos has a best leap of 4’8”, placing her in a tie for sixth with several jumpers, so it could come down to who has more successful attempts and who can clear 4’10”.
Long jump: Glenwood has the top two in the class, with Charley Hernandez (17’6”) and Jenna Hopp (17’4.5”), although Liz Carbaugh of Red Oak (17’2.75”) is a dark horse. Claire Pellett has the potential to score, with the ninth-best jump of 15’4.5” not that far behind eighth place; sophomores Nicole Middents (14’9.75”) and Callee Pellett (13’2”) could also compete.
Discus: Thramer, who competed at the Drake Relays, is far nd away the best thrower in the field with a best throw of 130’7”. Creston’s Brianna Fields is a distant second with a best throw of 113’3”. Richter (95’5”) and Jimenez-Russell (69’1”) are the top two for Atlantic, and Richter could with a good throw break into the scoring column.
Sprint medley relay: Besides the Trojans, Glenwood is the other team in the Henderson field with the strongest relays, and the Rams are favorites to take this event with a best time of 1:54.11. Atlantic should have the fourth-best time at 1:57.09.
3000-meter run: Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley, a two-sport athlete this spring, has the best time at 10:58.70, seven seconds ahead of Madelyn Berglund. Senior Addie DeArment’s time of 12:23.63 could put her in contention for the top eight; Hailey Huffman and Claire Wiederstein could also get the call here.
4x800-meter relay: Relays have been a strong suit for the Trojan girls this spring, and even though they come in with expectations of being seeded third at 10:24.53 – Ava Rush, Claire Pellett and twins Hailey and Mariah Huffman have been the most consistent team – they are strong contenders to win. Glenwood is tops with a time of 10:22.35, while Harlan is just ahead of the Trojans at 10:24.16. This should be one of the closest races.
Shuttle hurdle relay: Glenwood has a season-best time of 1:10.74, tops in the field by three seconds. Atlantic should be seeded fourth at 1:18.18.
100-meter dash: Carly McKeever of St. Albert (12.78) has the best time by two-tents of a second over Abraham Lincoln’s Ava Watkins and Glenwood’s Zoie Carda. Nicole Middents (13.90) has the best time for Atlantic, but its also possible for any number of a big field of 11 Trojan athletes to get some action here. (VarsityBound Iowa has 114 athletes from all of the schools listed with times.)
Distance medley relay: This is another relay where the Trojans could shine, with Glenwood again providing strong competition. The Trojans have the best time at 4:30.29 with a team of Madison Huddleson, Middents, Mullenix and Rush. The Rams come in second at 4:30.96.
400-meter dash: Abraham Lincoln’s Abby LaSale (1:01.68) and Abby Hughes (1:01.76) have the best two times, but look at who’s third: Rush, with a time of 1:02.76 and quickly coming on. Eleven Trojans have competed in this event this season, and Nicole Middents (1:04.07), Chloe Mullenix (1:05.48) and Mariah Huffman (1:05.62) have times in the top 15.
4x200-meter relay: Glenwood holds about a two-second lead over Lewis Central. Atlantic comes in third, just behind the Titans, at 1:51.92.
100-meter hurdles: Chloe Denton of Shenandoah and Carlie Clemmer of Glenwood are just two-hundredths of a second apart in season-best times, so this one could be a real photo finish. Denton has the better time at 16.54. Atlantic’s best performer has been Avery Knuth, at 18.24 and putting her 10th, with Madison Huddleson not far behind at 19.14.
800-meter run: Everyone’s been chasing Harlan’s Kaia Bieker, and with a season best time of 2:17.23, has a nearly seven-second advantage over Rush. Both Rush and Claire Pellett (sixth at 2:32.75) could score big points for the Trojans.
200-meter dash: Junior Jada Jensen has the top time among 12 Trojans who have competed in this event this season, turning in a best performance of 29.55, with Madison Huddleson second at 29.79. Lewis Central’s Maddie Bergman (27.13), St. Albert’s Ellie Monahan (27.29), Glenwood’s Allison Koontz (27.41) and LaSale (27.46) should battle for the win.
400-meter hurdles: Trojan junior Chloe Mullenix could be in the mix for a win, with a season-best time of 1:08.67 that at one point had her in contention for the Drake Relays. LaSale (1:06.18) and Glenwood’s Abby Hughes (1:06.25) have the top two times in this event coming in.
1500-meter run: Rush has the best time of 5:10.06, and will likely battle Hartley, just 0.53 behind the Trojan junior, for the win. Claire Pellett has the seventh-best time coming in at 5:27.85. Also potentially seeing action are either one of the Huffmans and Claire Wiederstein.
4x100-meter relay: With a season-best time of 51.67, Glenwood holds about a one-second advantage over Abraham Lincoln and Clarinda, while Lewis Central is also sub-53 seconds. Atlantic is ranked eighth with a time of 54.95.
4x400-meter relay: A Trojan team of Middents, Mariah Huffman, Mullenix and Rush is currently ranked 22nd statewide in all classes, and their time is more than a second ahead of Glenwood, ranked second coming in. This could be a very exciting finish, but don’t count out Lewis Central (4:14.67).