ATLANTIC – The rough stretch is over for the Atlantic football team.
And every loss can teach you some things.
For the Trojans, last week’s 55-7 loss to top-ranked Harlan in Iowa Class 3A District 6 action showed one thing: “You’ve got to get physical.” And, “You’ve got to get tougher.”
Still, there were a few positives in the one-sided loss, in coach Joe Brummer’s view, in a game where his alma mater, the Cyclones basically dominated from start to finish.
“We had a big play late. It was good to see that our seniors aren’t giving up with Gannon O’Hara having a big play for us,” said Brummer, reflecting on the picture-perfect 73-yard strike that left the home crowd with something to cheer about. “He hopped in and we had an opportunity to get him in late. We saw something that we could get going and it worked out well for us.”
Offensively, it was a long night, but five of the six teams that have played Harlan this year have found out just how good defensively they are. But quarterback Caden Andersen, when he had time, looked good in throwing the ball, but it was just that the Cyclones blitzed so often that it limited his opportunities.
“They’re the best team in Class 3A. Until somebody beats them,” said Brummer. “I’m a firm believer in they are who they are until you beat them. Nothing against the teams we play but that’s the best team on our schedule and arguably the best team in Iowa ... almost given any class.”
But, he continued, “We’ve got to get better. We’ve got to get tougher. Hopefully we can rebound with homecoming.”
And that homecoming game is against Knoxville.
The Trojans are meeting the Panthers – from south central Iowa, along Iowa Highway 92 and east of Interstate 35 for those keeping directions – for possibly the first time in school history. The Panthers picked up their first win of the year with a 24-14 victory over winless Saydel.
In the win over the Eagles, Knoxville had 194 yards rushing, but nobody had more than 60 yards, although three were between 45 and 59 yards, led by Gavin Montaivo’s 59, then Noah Keefer’s 50 and Tristin DeJong’s 45. Fullback Hayden Jones had two of the three touchdowns, and John Buttell added a 24-yard field goal.
Brummer says that Knoxville likes to run the triple option.
“They definitely want to run the ball,” he said. “No. 1 (DeJong) and No. 9 (Montaivo) ... they have a speedster (DeJong) that they want to give the edge and get him open out in space, and (Montavio) is the hammer back ... and (Jones) are the guys they definitely want to hammer the ball with and they definitely want to run the ball.”
The Panthers have struggled to score, with half of their six touchdowns on the year coming against Saydel. The rushing game is their bread-and-butter, with DeJong rushing for 211 yards on 63 carries and a score, followed by Montaivo’s 188 yards and a touchdown.
Noah Keefer is 16-for-41 for 224 yards, with Konner Leslie the to receiver with 69 yards.
Defensively, the Panthers are led by Kale Kincaid’s 16.5 tackles, two for losses, and Hayden Lee, with 18 total tackles. Cole Carter has three interceptions.
In the win over Saydel, the Panthers did what they do best: Get out into the open and run the ball. DeJong ran the ball well once he got to the edge against the Eagles.
“We have to do a good job containing the outside perimeter and forcing the inside to the rest of our guys,” said Brummer.
Defensively, the Panthers run a 3-3 stack where they try to funnel the offense in and get the middle linebackers in to make every tackle.
“They’re sound what gaps they want to blitz,” he said. “The 3-3 stack is designed to not sit and let the offense come to you. It’s designed to blitz angles and get their guys going downhill.”
On the home front, it’s still unclear what the future status of Garrett McLaren is, two weeks after suffering a concussion in the game against ADM. The team is still working with the athletic trainers and medical personnel to decide his playing future.
“We haven’t ruled anything out,” said Brummer, noting that as of now he’s not slated to play.
That said, the offense appears to be set once again: Dante Hedrington, Tanner O’Brien and Ayden Brown as the primary running backs; and Dayton Templeton, Ethan Sturm, Carter Pellett and Jackson McLaren as the main receivers, while rotating other receivers in to see what options there are.
As for this week, the one thing the team will be working on: “Physicality. Trying to be more physical, if it’s stop blocking and blocking up front or finishing runs, even at quarterback with Caden finishing runs and lowering the shoulder, we’re looking to be more physical on all aspects including defense.”
Game time at the Trojan Bowl is 7 p.m.