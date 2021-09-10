VOLLEYBALL
* Griswold Triangular: The highlight of the night for Griswold in its home triangular split was Anna Kelley setting a new school career record for digs. The senior Tiger's 33 digs helped her surpass the previous mark of 809 held by Mateya Peters.
The Tigers beat Woodbine in a pair of 25-23 games before losing to CAM in three sets, 25-18, 17-25, 15-11.
Whitney Pennock led at the service line with four aces on the night. Makenna Askeland had 16 kills followed by Brenna Rossell with 14 kills. Emma Mundorf had a solo block and two block assists. Carolina Arcia had 19 assists and Lydia Greiman had 18 assists. The Tigers improved to 6-7 on the year.
CAM split its matches, playing a full best-of-5 match with Woodbine and falling in four sets, 25-14, 14-25, 27-25, 25-21. No statistics were immediately posted to Varsity Bound Iowa. The Cougars are 5-6 on the season.
* Riverside 3, Audubon 0: The Lady Dawgs shut out the Wheelers Thursday night in Western Iowa Conference play. Riverside took advantage of its high-speed play to win 25-23, 25-17, 25-22.
"As the second set played, we adjusted more," said Wheeler coach Brandi Gruhn. "We were able to dig up tips and cover more floor. Our blocking improved, but we were still missing our hitting. The third set we fought back and were able to play in some very intense volleys. We rallied back but were unable to take the set."
Riverside was led by Veronica Andrusyshyn, who had 15 kills, 15 assists and eight digs. Madison Baldwin had 22 digs, while Izzy Bluml contributed 10 kills and 12 digs.
Audubon got seven kills and seven digs by Mattie Nielsen, and six kills and 16 digs by Jaci Christensen. Aleah Hermansen added eight assists.
* Treynor 3, AHSTW 0: Ally Meyers had 23 assists and Natalie Hagadon had 19 kills, but it wasn't enough for the Lady Vikes to overcome the Cardinals in a three-set loss, 25-22, 25-23, 25-16, Thursday night in Treynor.
CROSS COUNTRY
* Gilbert Invitational: ACGC, the No. 2 team in the newest Iowa Track Coaches Association's Class 1A rankings, competed favorably against the top-2 teams in Class 3A, placing third at the Gilbert Invitational.
Trevin Suhr, ranked seventh this week in Class 1A, finished fourth in 16:10, three seconds back of North Polk's Zach Sporaa, who was ranked third in Class 3A. Suhr's performance led the Chargers to a third-place showing with 104 points, behind meet champion Dallas Center-Grimes (39) and North Polk (69).
The Charger boys had four others place in the top 35: Justin Reinhart (21), Andrew Mahaffey (25), Bo Arrashmith (30) and Noah Kading (31); Gavin Sloss (33) and Lance Bunde (37) rounded out the top-7.
The ACGC girls came in sixth, led by Hayden Coffman's 24th-place time of 21:56. Ava Campbell (27), Adalyn Benson (30), Paige Van Meter (45) and Kiersten Knobbe (52) rounded out the scoring, with Jayla Hoover (65) and Emmarae Ellis (75) rounding out a underclassman-heavy top-7.