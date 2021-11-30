ATLANTIC – The annual “Meet the Team” night Monday gave Atlantic fans their sneak peek at what the upcoming wrestling season has in store.
It might be a pretty good one, if all indications are what they are.
Two ranked wrestlers in the top 5, plus a bunch of underclassmen that gained varsity experience a year ago, have coach Tim Duff very optimistic about the coming season.
The Trojans finished third a year ago at a very competitive Hawkeye Ten Conference tournament with 182.5 points, just 2-1/2 back of Clarinda. Five Trojans that were juniors or younger qualified for districts, three went on to state and one of those – Ethan Follmann – placed fifth at 120 pounds en route to a 29-4 season, which included a Hawkeye Ten championship.
Junior Tanner O’Brien (152) came off a third-place finish at the Hawkeye Ten to earn a spot at the district. Senior Kadin Stutzman (170) won a Hawkeye Ten and district championship before going 1-2 at the state meet to wrap up a 31-3 season.
But the ingredients are there for a great season, and if things fall into place, a spot at the state dual wrestling meet and multiple wrestlers reaching the podium at the traditional state meet come February aren’t out of the question.
Duff said the lineup itself hasn’t been fully determined, and it would be interesting to see where things shake out, particularly after the “Meet the Team” night. But seniors Follmann, Stutzman and Keith Archibald, the latter a transfer from Red Oak who wrestled at 152 points for the Tigers a year ago.
The junior class is a large group – 13 athletes – that Duff said has stayed together and has supported each other. Several have varsity letters, with Josh Hass (113), Cruz Weaver (126), Easton O’Brien (138), Brian South (145), Tanner O’Brien, Jarrett Armstrong (182), Brenden Casey (195) and Nathan Keiser (285) all having varsity experience a year ago. Easton O’Brien qualified for state as a freshman but was injured mid-season a year ago; South and Tanner O’Brien all reached the district meet.
Newcomers from the class who could be vying for varsity spots are Brent Masker (145), who had a great season at the junior varsity level a year ago; West Central Valley transfer Domanic Mullins (126); and Miles Mundorf (195-220), who participated at the USA Wrestling freestyle and Greco-Roman meet in Fargo this past summer.
“That experience and maturity level, physically and mentally as kids develop makes a big difference. We’re excited to see those kids continue improving,” said Duff, noting that several wrestlers are coming off outstanding football seasons. “We’ve got a bunch of those kids coming off good football seasons.
“That junior class is where we’re going to have to make hay. They’ve wrestled a lot and some of them have taken their lumps (their freshman and sophomore years) but I think they’re really primed to have a good season,” said Duff.
Dante Hedrington (138-145) headlines the sophomore class and was the lone freshman to wrestle extensively at the varsity level a year ago. Tristan Becker (126-132) was a member of CAM’s state championship football team, while Taye Jordan (106), Owen Hoover (160-170), Cohen Bruce (195) will also be vying for spots. Jordan also competed at Nationals in Fargo, noted Duff.
Nine freshmen are also on the roster, according to TrackWrestling: Cameron McDermott and Aiden Smith (106), Jarrett Hansen (126), Kegan Crogahn (132), A.C. Roller and Tyson O’Brien (145), Kayden Crall and David Retallic (170), and Evan Sorensen (285) and will be looking to make an impression.
“For us, we’re focused on trying to get better every day,” said Duff. “If we have a group of kids pushing themselves to get better they’re going to help make the team get better. Ultimately at the end of the season we’ll see how far we can go and we’ll try to get better at the end of the day.”
Atlantic’s schedule is as tough as ever, and it particularly shows in the December portion of the schedule. The Trojans open the season Thursday at a quadrangular hosted by Underwood, ranked fifth in Iowa Class 1A’s IA Wrestle rankings; Glenwood and Riverside will also be competing there. Friday night the Trojans make their annual trek to Humboldt for the Joe Fitch Invitational.
Creston, the defending Hawkeye Ten champion and once again one of the favorites, will host the Trojans on Tuesday, Dec. 7; Red Oak will also be at the meet. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11, is the Council Bluffs Classic at the Mid-America Center, the 40-team extravaganza that draws teams from Nebraska, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas and South Dakota as well as across Iowa. Dual meet invitationals on Saturday, Dec. 18 (Red Owens Holiday Classic at Southeast Polk), and Thursday, Dec. 23 (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont), along with matches against Carroll Kuemper Catholic and a challenging Council Bluffs Lewis Central squad round out the pre-holiday schedule.