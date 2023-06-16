DENISON – For fans thinking the baseball game featuring Atlantic vs. Denison-Schleswig was crazy, look how wild the two teams' softball game was.
The Trojans took an early lead, only for the Monarchs to score two runs to take a 2-1 lead after the first inning. The Trojans answered back, only for the host Monarchs to respond with three runs of their own to take a 5-2 lead.
That was the last time the Monarchs scored all night.
After putting two more on the board in the fifth inning to pull to within a run, the Trojans pounced, and a five-run sixth inning was capped with Zoey Kirchhoff's two-run home run to put the stamp on a crazy 9-5 win
Ava Rush had earlier scooted home for the tying run, and Claire Pellet and Lila Wiederstein each had RBI hits, including Wiederstein's double to score Pellett and make it 7-5. Kirchhoff then smashed a no-doubt home run to extend the lead.
Kirchhoff finished the game in the circle, striking out two Monarchs in the final two innings. Riley Wood allowed three earned runs on six hits in her five innings of work.
Wiederstein had three hits, including a pair of doubles and the RBI to score Pellett. Kirchhoff had four RBI on the night, including two off what was her third home run of the year.
Atlantic, now 9-3 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, was 12-10 overall going into Friday's games at the Fort Dodge Invitational. Muscatine was the first-round opponent for the Trojans.