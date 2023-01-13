Monday Originals League
To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Where are you doing most of your Christmas shopping
The holiday season is upon us so where are you buying your gifts?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- On the Docket: Atlantic Man Charged with Drugs, Child Endangerment
- Area Police Report
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Iowa DNR Fishing Report
- PREP SWIMMING: Atlantic tankers fall to Lewis Central
- ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jada Jensen
- PREP WRESTLING: Atlantic's Armstrong wins at Rollin Dyer
- PREP BASKETBALL: Atlantic splits with Kuemper Catholic
- Schelling hired as baseball coach
- PREP WRESTLING: Atlantic sweeps double dual with Kuemper, Lewis Central
- Atlantic man killed in accident southwest of Adair
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.