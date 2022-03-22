Multiple archers with the Atlantic archery team have qualified for the national tournament.
A special fundraising event has been planned to support the archers on Saturday, April 2, at Atlantic High School.
Cost is $10, and the event begins at 9 a.m. There are multiple divisions, including a middle school, high school, four-person team, alumni and adult division. Archers can enter as many divisions as they wish.
There will be four scoring rounds at 15 meters, with 20 scoring arrows per entry. Awards will be at 5 p.m.
In addition to the entry fee, there is a $5 practice round available for use in scoring if needed and a $2 mulligan shot to score the top five arrows per round.
For questions, contact Clint Roland at croland@cityofatlantic.com.