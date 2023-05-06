The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of May 4, 2023 for southwest Iowa:
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Anglers are staring to catch crappies around the jetties. Black Crappie — Fair: Cast small jigs around the jetties to find 9-inch black crappies. Largemouth Bass — No Report: Greenfield has a good largemouth bass population with a good percentage of 14- to 16-inch fish.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: Overall, the fish population looks good. Black crappie will start to move up into the pontoon arm of the lake as water temperatures warm. Black Crappie — Fair: Try small jigs 2 feet under a bobber behind the pontoon boats and around the jetties. Bluegill — Slow: A few nice bluegills can be caught using crawlers. Try around the roadbeds and underwater reefs. Largemouth Bass — Good.
Lake Manawa, Pottawattamie County, southwest edge of Council Bluffs: Lake Manawa is 2 feet low. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try shad sides or cut bait on windy shorelines. Catch catfish of all sizes. Walleye — Good: Walleye anglers are having success casting crankbaits.
Orient Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Orient: Bluegill – Slow. Channel Catfish — Good: Catch channel catfish up to 5 pounds with cut bait near the cleaning station.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southwest of Harlan: Prairie Rose offers excellent. The largemouth bass, bluegill and black crappie populations look very good. Black Crappie — Fair: Crappie fishing is picking up. Try fishing around jetties and rocky shorelines to catch 10-inch black crappie. Bluegill — Fair: Cast small jigs tipping with a piece of crawler on the south shore. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth bass can be caught all around the lake.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, four miles east of Stanton: The Viking Lake water level is close to full and will offer good fishing opportunities. Black Crappie — Good: Catch 9- to 10-inch black crappies around the jetties. Bluegill — Fair. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try cut bait on wind-blown shorelines. Largemouth Bass — Good: Try fishing just outside the flooded terrestrial vegetation.
For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Docks are in at the beach and dam boat ramps. Black Crappie — Slow: Try jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles to catch crappies of all sizes. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with finesse plastics fished along rocky shoreline areas.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Docks are in at main ramp. Black Crappie — Slow: Catch crappies up to 11-inches with tube jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles. Walleye — Fair: Use jigs fished along creek channels and rockpiles to catch all sizes of walleyes.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at main boat ramp. Black Crappie — Fair: Try jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles to catch all sizes of crappies.
Water temperature is in the upper 50s in most lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.