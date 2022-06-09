The Atlantic softball team dodged the raindrops Thursday night as they rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to wash away Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 8-3.
After shaking off the early Titan advantage, Ava Rush walked and eventually scored on Jada Jensen’s RBI single. Jensen eventually came home on Zoey Kirchhoff’s single to tie the score.
The Trojans took the lead for good in the bottom of the second when Huddleson’s two-run single with one out made it 4-0, and Huddleson eventually scored on Jensen’s sacrifice fly to center field.
Lewis Central got one back in the top of the third in their only real threat to get back into the game. The Titans loaded the bases, but in a crazy play Jensen, the third baseman flipped to the shortstop, Rush, to nail a Titan baserunner trying to get home on a short bunt attempt.
At that point, starter Riley Wood gave way to Kirchhoff, who went on to get the next two outs and allowed just two baserunners, both in the fifth inning, thereafter. Kirchhoff went on to strike out 11 Titans, three of them caught looking.
The Trojans, meantime, put the game away when Jensen scored on Lila Wiederstein’s RBI single in the fourth, and runs by Rush and Claire Pellett in the fifth.
The game was a nice bounce back after suffering a pair of losses to Creston to begin the week.
After the game, coach Terry Hinzmann said, “The biggest difference between this night and what we’ve had a few different nights is we were able to put the ball in play with runners in scoring position. That’s been huge. I thought our baserunning was really good as far as taking advantage of everything that we could get, whether that was steals or balls in the dirt. I thought the girls did really good in all facets of the game.”
The Trojans (8-4, 4-2 Hawkeye Ten Conference) return to Creston today to play in the Panther Invitational. Today, they’ll take on Bondurant-Farrar and and Ankeny; on Saturday, it’s Knoxville and Nodaway Valley.
BASEBALL GAME
WAS RAINED OUT
While the softball game was able to go on, the rain washed out the Atlantic-Lewis Central baseball game. The game will be made up at 2 p.m. today at Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs.