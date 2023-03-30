This is not Ratskin’s Rumblings, as I’ll share my thoughts in my regular column later this week.
This is, however, a new column we’re starting, beginning this week.
This is simply a quick showcase of top performances from the past week and a look ahead at what athletes to keep an eye on with area teams. And this being spring sports, it’s soccer, track, tennis and golf we’ll be focusing.
So without further ado:
BOYS’ GOLF: Atlantic boys’ golf has one senior on the team, and that’s Cruz Weaver. A three-year letterwinner, Weaver returns after a junior season where he had a 37 as his best nine-hole game, and a 45.7 as a nine-hole average. He was consistently in the top four for varsity scoring and will figure to be a crucial part of varsity lineup’s success this spring.
BOYS’ TRACK: Atlantic senior Jackson McLaren and junior Colton Rasmussen are coming off some great performances during the indoor meet portion of the season. At the Northwest Missouri State meet in Maryville, Mo., McLaren took second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.89 seconds, while Rasmussen’s 6’2” leap in the high jump was good for another second. Another Trojan, senior Caden Andersen, will be someone to watch in the 800-meter run, after a fourth-place finish at Maryville with a time of 2:06.17.
BOYS’ SOCCER: Atlantic junior goalkeeper Tyrell Williams had some great saves during a scrimmage last week against West Central Valley. Williams will be tasked with helping to the Trojans in games as the offense gets put in place.
GIRLS’ TRACK: A lot has been said about the upperclassmen, but there’s a lot of talent in the freshman and sophomore ranks. Tops among them so far is Jayci Reed, a freshman who won the 60-meter hurdles at Northwest Missouri State. She appears to be taking after her older brother, University of Iowa standout and former Atlantic phenom Gratt, and this could be the start of an outstanding career at Atlantic.
That’s it for this week. We hope to include some of the other area schools as the spring sports season kicks off this week. The first soccer and track meets are this week, while golf and tennis start next week.
A few to watch:
TRACK: Griswold Early Bird meet, 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Griswold. ACGC, AHSTW and Riverside are among the teams entered, and this could give fans an early look at some future state champion contenders, particularly from the Charger boys (Austin Kunkle in the sprints) and Lady Dawgs on the girls side, particularly in the relays. This will also be a must-watch for fans who love to see works-in-progress for relays, again, another reason to watch the Riverside girls.
SOCCER: Atlantic kicks off its season hosting Perry, in what will be year three for one of the best girls’ soccer athletes in recent memory. Jada Jensen has 59 career goals heading into her her senior year. AHSTW girls will be competing at the Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Invitational on Saturday, getting experience against primarily Class 2A and 3A competition.
TENNIS: Both of Audubon’s teams are much larger this season, and fans can see how much improvement was made during the off-season Thursday as the Wheeler boys and girls host Council Bluffs St. Albert.
GOLF: Atlantic boys’ and girls’ will both be home as they host Creston on Thursday, April 6.