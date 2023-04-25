GOLF
Atlantic girls at Ames Invitational: The Atlantic girls golf team finished 10th in another field of largely larger schools, this time at the Ames Invitational Monday afternoon at Veenker Golf Course.
Belle Berg's 26th-place finish, with a 105, was tops for the Trojans. Coach Kathy Hobson said there's some things she hopes her team will take away from this meet.
"This course requires some precision and we scattered too many shots," said Hobson. "Shot placement is crucial. Hopefully we all learned from playing a course like this as we will see the importance of that again.
"Eighteen holes is draining. You need a positive mindset and ability to focus whole round."
Ames Invitational
Monday, April 24, at Veenker Golf Course, Ames
Team scores: 1. Gilbert 346, 2. Clear Lake 355, 3. Ames 388, 4. Nevada 402, 5. Waukee 406, 6. Marshalltown 410, 7. West Des Moines Dowling 412, 8. Indianola 423, 9. Des Moines East 432, 10. Atlantic 437, 11. Ankeny 447 12. Dallas Center-Grimes 457, 13. Ottumwa 470, 14. Mason City 492, 15. Des Moines Roosevelt 499.
Medalist: Eden Lohrbach 75.
Atlantic scores: 26. Belle Berg 52-53-105, 35. Lexi Noelck 58-49-107, 45. Abby Muller 56-56-112, 49. Makenna Schroeder 59-54-113, 53. Abby Smith 60-56-115, 59. McKenna Sonntag 62-56-117.
Atlantic boys at Denison-Schleswig Invitational: The Atlantic boys' fared fairly well at a meet and on a course they might see in the post-season at Monday's Denison-Schleswig Invitational.
Behind the low score of 84 by Hudson McLaren, the Trojans finished fourth with a 346, four strokes behind Spencer, and took the tiebreaker with Council Bluffs Lewis Central.
"This was the best weather day that we have had to play this year," said coach Ed Den Beste. "Hoping for some low scores. It was tough today with the green. We had some struggles adjusting to the speed and how to chip today. It took us several holes to make those adjustments.
"I would have liked our team score to be lower but compared to other scores, not that bad. This was a good test for us. Lots of teams we will see in several tournament as well as our road to state," said Den Beste.
Denison-Schleswig Invitational
Monday, April 24, at Majestic Hills Golf Course, Denison
Team scores: 1. ADM 313, 2. Carroll Kuemper 322, 3. Spencer 342, 4. Atlantic and Council Bluffs Lewis Central 346, 6. Harlan 349, 7. Glenwood 351, 8. Carroll 358, 9. Denison-Schlewsig 360, 10. Fremont-Mills 394, 11. Council Bluffs St. Albert 481.
Atlantic scores: Hudson McLaren 84, Roth Den Beste 85, Tristan Hayes 88, Cruz Weaver 89, Tate Niklasen 90, Sam Brosam 94.
TRACK
Glenwood Co-Ed Invitational: Another trip to Glenwood for Atlantic, and this time, it was a pair of third-place team finishes for the Trojans, both boys and girls.
The Trojan boys scored 100 points, with the host Rams finishing with 136 and Council Bluffs Lewis Central 113. Jayden Proehl was the team's lone winner, clearing the high jump at 6'0" to take first.
Colton Rasmussen was second with a high jump leap of 5'10" The other second was by Jackson McLaren, with a time of 15.71 in the 110-meter hurdles. Rasmussen was third in the 110 hurdles with his 16.29, and the two were part of the third-place shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:04.87, joined by Alex Keiser and Easton O'Brien.
Ava Rush was a two-event winner for the Atlantic girls as the Trojans ran up 98 points, just 2.33 behind runner-up Council Bluffs Lewis Central, and both behind the host Rams at 156.
Rush won the 800-meter run at 2:23.27 and the 1500 at 4:58.93.
There were plenty of seconds, with Jayci Reed in the 100-meter hurdles (15.65), Claire Pellett in the 1500-meter run (5:02.91), the 4x400-meter relay (4:13.65, with Nicole Middents, Aubrey Guyer, Morgan Botos and Chloe Mullenix), and the distance medley relay (4:39.88, with Jersey Phippen, Taylee Hagen, Guyer and Claire Pellett).
TENNIS
Atlantic splits with Harlan: It was another split for the Atlantic tennis teams Monday night, with the boys beating the Cyclones and the girls dropping their meet.
On the boys' side, the Trojans gave up just one doubles match, that a tightly-contested No. 1 doubles match, in an otherwise fairly decisive 8-1 win. The Trojans swept all six singles matches, with Clevi Johnson (8-6), Nolan Waters (8-2), Kinnick Juhl (8-2), Alex Rosenbauhm (8-1), Isaac Henson (8-0) and Michael Hotze (8-0) all winning, in order from Nos. 1 to 6 singles.
Johnson-Hotze won at No. 2 doubles (8-2) and Rosenbaum-Henson took No. 3 doubles 8-0. The team of Waters-Juhl was the closest, but Andrew Andersen and Edgar Mena fell 9-8 (2).
The Atlantic girls lost 7-2 to Harlan.
Jade Harter won at No. 4 singles 8-6 and Josephine Sorensen took No. 5 singles 8-2 for the lone two wins. The closest doubles match was at No. 2, with Quincy Sorensen and Harter falling 9-8 (2).