COUNCIL BLUFFS – Relays carried Atlantic in their dual meet Monday night against Council Bluffs Lewis Central.
The 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay both won in those events to highlight the evening for the Trojans.
In the 200-yard medley relay, the quartet of Brayden Atkinson, Abe Schechinger, Bryan York and Alex Sampson posted a 1-1/2 second victory over the top relay team from Lewis Central, coming in at 1:59.39.
Atkinson later joined with Keaton Rieken, Kyler Rieken and Alex Sampson to win the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:44.11, almost three seconds ahead of second place.
Despite the final score – Lewis Central won, 105-58, over the Trojans – Atlantic had a good showing on the night, as there were six seconds on the night, including Atkinson in the 200-yard freestyle, Alex Sampson in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke, Kyler Rieken in the 100-yard butterfly, York in the 500-yard freestyle, and the 400 freestyle relay unit of Alex Lihs, York, Atkinson and Sampson.
Thirds were by York in the 200-yard individual medley, and Lihs in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke.
The Trojans return to the pool Saturday for the Fort Dodge Invitational.
Council Bluffs Lewis Central 105, Atlantic 58
Monday, Jan. 10, at Council Bluffs
Atlantic results
200 medley relay: 1. Atlantic (Alex Lihs, Abe Schechinger, Bryan York, Kyler Rieken) 1:59.39. 200 freestyle: 2. Brayden Atkinson 2:04.26, 3. Keaton Reiken 2:06.72. 200 individual medley: 3. York 2:17.12, 6. Lucas Doyle 3:04.33. 50 freestyle: 2. Alex Sampson 24.69, 6. Abe Schechinger 27.70, 9. Bryce Schmidtke 33.02. 100 butterfly: 2. Kyler Rieken 1:09.38. 100 freestyle: 3. Lihs 56.29, 4. Brayden Atkinson 57.81, 8. Schmidtke 1:14.57. 500 freestyle: 2. York 5:22.74 3. Ke. Rieken 5:52.74. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Atlantic (Atkinson, Ke. Rieken, Ky. Rieken, Sampson) 1:44.11. 100 backstroke: 3. Lihs 1:03.63, 8. Ky. Rieken 1:12.71. 100 breaststroke: 2. Samspon 1:13.26, 4. Schechinger 1:20.14, 7. Doyle 1:35.95. 400 freestyle relay: 2. Atlantic A (Lihs, York, Atkinson, Sampson) 3:53.83, 5. Atlantic B (Ke. Rieken, Schmidtke, Doyle, Schechinger) 4:27.56.