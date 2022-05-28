ATLANTIC – “Give it a ride, like a plane.”
At one point, the old Peter, Paul and Mary hit “Leaving On a Jet Plane” was played between innings of Atlantic’s non-conference softball contest Friday night against Ballard.
Still, it was perhaps the rallying cry from a fan, “Give it a ride, like a plane,” that inspired the Trojans.
It was big rides to the outfield – and a couple of errors by the Bombers – that helped the Trojans rally from a five-run deficit in the fourth inning.
Only thing is, the Bombers got the upper hand in the end, rallying from their own deficit to plate four runs in the sixth inning and hold off a couple late attempts by the Trojans to take away a 9-7 win.
The takeaway: The Trojans, in what is supposed to be a reloading year after graduating several talented seniors, can compete well with one of the state’s best and from a very strong Raccoon River Conference.
“Mo (Woodward) got that started with that nice shot to the gap and let everyone know that this girl (pitcher Brooklyn Baumgardner) is hittable,” said coach Terry Hinzman. “She’s an outstanding pitcher and ... we’re glad we got an opportunity early in the season to see her and good pitching.”
The Bombers got on the board first, and it appeared the game was going to be similar to last year’s early season meeting where the Bombers won by 10 runs.
This time, the Trojans stopped the damage, and – inspired by the encouragement to “give it a ride, like a plane,” began a comeback with back-to-back hits by Ava Rush and Jada Jensen to put runners at the corners. Woodward’s shot to the gap put two runs on the board, and a pair of singles cut the deficit to one.
A pair of singles, for one run and then another for two runs, made it 7-5.
Ballard came back in the top of the sixth with four runs. The Trojans had a couple of chances late, including a two-out bases-loaded opportunity in the bottom of the sixth, but a hopper to first ended the threat.
Rush led the Trojan offense with two hits. Riley Wood took the loss on the mound, giving up six earned runs.
“This game is really good in the sense that we played fairly respectable against a really good team. We had a couple mental miscues and a little bit of bad luck ... you take a play here and there and it’s a different ballgame.”
The Trojans (1-1) host Clarinda in a Hawkeye Ten Conference doubleheader on Tuesday.