GLENWOOD – Atlantic came out of the Glenwood Triangular with a pair of losses Tuesday night, to the host Rams and Clarinda.
The score against Glenwood was 25-12, 25-15, 25-15 in favor of the host Rams, while the Cardinals' game was 25-21, 25-10, 25-8.
Against Glenwood, Paytn Harter had eight kills while Abby Mueller had four, with Maddie Richter dishing out nine assists. Morgan Botos had six of the team's 25 digs against the Rams.
It was all Cardinals in the other game, with just nine kills recorded by the Trojans, with Harter having four. Claire Schroder and Jersey Phippen had five digs each, while Schroder matched her Glenwood ace serving performance with three.
The Trojans (5-10, 1-4 Hawkeye Ten) will look to rebound Saturday at the Bondurant-Farrar Invitational.