EIGHT-MAN
Audubon 28, Colo-Nesco 24: The Wheelers got the insurance score on quarterback Aaron Olsen's 2-yard keeper, and stopped a last-minute Royals drive at their 30-yard line to preserve an Iowa eight-man District 9 victory Friday night in Colo.
Olsen's last score, with 9:17 left in the fourth, gave the Wheelers a 28-16 lead. Colo-Nesco scored shortly thereafter when Brecken Clatt went 48 yards on the second play of the response drive to pull to within 28-24.
Both teams had one last opportunity to score again, but both teams were stopped, including the Royals with 1:09 left on the Wheeler 30 yard line after Clatt's last pass attempt fell incomplete.
Olsen had 8- and 1-yard touchdown runs earlier in the game to help give the Wheelers a 22-8 halftime lead. Those two scores sandwiched an Evan Alt 79-yard kickoff return after the Royals' first score, on a 21-yard run by Lucas Daggett.
Olsen finished with 287 total yards, including 207 on the ground, a long run of 36 yards. Austin Christensen had 17 yards receiving, while Alt and Edward Miller each had 14-yard catches.
Colin Hartl and Colton Hansen each had a tackle for a loss, while Jack Stanerson had a fumble recovery for the Wheelers.
Audubon (1-1, 1-0 District 9) goes to "The Hill" Friday, Sept. 8, to play Exira-EHK in non-district action.
11-MAN
ACGC 28, Earlham 14: All 244 offensive yards the Chargers picked up in their win over the Cardinals in both teams' Iowa Class A District 7 opener Friday at Earlham.
Anthony Solorzano had 92 yards and a 4-yard touchdown, while Jathan South added 81 yards and two touchdowns and Mike Fuller 50 and another. All four touchdowns were from inside the 5-yard line.
ACGC and Earlham were tied 14-14 at halftime, but two fourth-quarter touchdowns by the Chargers meant they'd be 2-0, 1-0 in District 7, in the end.
Payton Jacobe had 3.5 tackles for losses on defense, while Fuller, Taytum Bates and Treyton Schneider each had fumble recoveries.
ACGC returns home to face Panorama on Friday, Sept. 7.