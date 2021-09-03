GRISWOLD – Friday was the second showing of the Griswold Tigers’ 2021 season against the Bedford Bulldogs.
Their young team showed a lot of promise throughout the night despite their loss. The night started with the Tigers on the defense. Griswold’s No. 21, Nick Jennum, showed an excellent display of skill in the first quarter with three crucial tackles to stop the Bulldogs from adding more points to their lead.
The Tigers quarterback Kamron Brownlee showed his leadership skills in keeping the team focused throughout the first half. Although Brownlee had a few fumbles as well as a couple of interceptions, he continued to keep his team fighting to get points on the board. In a valiant effort at the end of the first half, the Tigers made a successful push down the field, but the Bulldogs defense ran down the clock, stopping Griswold from scoring in the first half. The Tigers were down 24-0 before halftime.
The Tigers came out in a force in the second half. The most notable play was in the fourth quarter with only a few minutes left on the clock by Brownlee and Jennum. Brownlee completed an impressive pass down the field to Jennum, but he was pushed out of bounds by the aggressive Bulldog defense before Jennum could score. The night ended with the Bulldogs taking the win with a 52-0 victory.
After the game, assistant coach Kevin Farr said he sees hope for the Tigers throughout the rest of this season.
“I think the team did very well, despite being a young team and having two of the three seniors out for the rest of the season due to injuries. I see a lot of fight and promise in this team for the rest of the year,” said Farr.
Next week, the Tigers face East Mills in Malvern. If they continue to show improvements like they did last night, they will be on the road to a successful season and possibly their first win of the year.