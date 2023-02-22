Note: All substate games are 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, unless otherwise noted.
CLASS 1A
Substate 1 – Remsen St. Mary's 68, South O'Brien 51; LeMars Gehlen Catholic 79, Newell-Fonda 77. Substate final at LeMars.
Substate 2 – Dunkerton 52, South Hamilton 34; Mason City Newman 65, North Union 57. Substate final at Hampton.
Substate 3 – North Linn 78, Maquoketa Valley 45; Wapsie Valley 71, Central City 42. Substate final at Manchester.
Substate 4 – New London 58, Winfield-Mount Union 52; Bellevue Marquette 76, Clinton Prince Of Peace 56. Substate final at Solon.
Substate 5 – Baxter 82, Montezuma 69; Madrid 67, Mount Ayr 59. Substate final at Ballard.
Substate 6 – Gladbrook-Reinbeck 77, Keota 57; Lynnville-Sully 62, North Mahaska 42. Substate final at Marshalltown, 6:30 p.m.
Substate 7 – Grandview Christian 94, Lenox 47; ACGC 67, Coon Rapids-Bayard 42. Substate final at Meadows Middle School, Grimes.
Substate 8 – West Harrison 71, Exira-EHK 52; Bedford 44, East Mills 35. Substate final at Glenwood.
CLASS 2A
Substate 1 – Western Christian 69, Estherville-Lincoln Central 58; West Lyon 66, Emmetsburg 55. Substate final at MOC-Floyd Valley High School, Orange City.
Substate 2 – Sioux Central 80, South Central Calhoun 59; Carroll Kuemper Catholic 79, OA-BCIG 57. Substate final at Ida Grove.
Substate 3 – Roland-Story 61, South Hardin 55; Hudson 79, Union LaPorte City 54. Substate final at Marshalltown, 8 p.m.
Substate 4 – Lake Mills 72, Osage 47; MFL-MarMac 54, Dyersville Beckman 51. Substate final at Charles City.
Substate 5 – Aplington-Parkersburg 74, Jesup 58; Monticello 57, Alburnett 51. Substate final at Dike.
Substate 6 – West Burlington 49, Albia 32; Pella Christian 68, Wilton 65. Substate final at Oskaloosa.
Substate 7 – AHSTW 63, Van Meter 49; Des Moines Christian 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 54. Substate final at Adel.
Substate 8 – Central Lyon 65, West Sioux 50; Treynor 63, Underwood 53. Substate final at East High School, Sioux City.