HARLAN – Sometimes, your best isn’t quite enough.
Exira-EHK showed their best in the first few minutes in its Iowa Class 1A district boys’ basketball championship game against West Harrison, taking an eight-point lead midway through the first quarter.
But the Hawkeyes regrouped and showed why they were the sixth-ranked team amongst the state’s smallest schools, going on a run of their own and then pulling away for an eventual 71-52 championship win Tuesday night at Harlan.
It was a good effort, but not enough on this night. The Hawkeyes, behind the efforts of Mason King and the Evans brothers, Sage and Koleson, were better on this night. This, even in a gymnasium where the Spartans have played a lot of summer-league basketball.
“We thought we could do some things early and we thought we could shoot it pretty well,” said Spartan coach Doug Newton. “We were a little nervous when the three-pointer quit falling and wondering what we were going to do for points. That’s what happened.”
A stretch in the first five minutes of the second quarter set the tone. While the Hawkeyes weren’t exactly hot from the field themselves, they did manage to go on a 10-0 run, as the Spartans’ attempts from both inside and out were off the mark.
The Hawkeyes led 28-18 with three minutes left in the first half, and as Newton said, “They got a lead and we played from behind the rest of the time.”
It didn’t start that way. After trading a field goal and three-pointer apiece, the Spartans went on an 11-3 run, on three-pointers by Cash Emgarten, Derrek Kommes and Aiden Flathers in that order, West Harrison had to regroup.
The Hawkeyes closed the gap quickly and, after the Spartans dry spell, went on to lead 39-28 at halftime.
The Spartans had one last run, pulling to as close as six in the final minute of the third quarter at 51-45, but Sage Evans’ pair of free throws with about four minutes left gave the Hawkeyes a 60-45 lead, their biggest of the game at that point, and got ahead by as much as 20 in the final two minutes.
Newton referred to a critical point late in the third quarter, where a rebound on his team’s shot attempt went out of bounds, the Spartans getting the ball back and a three-point attempt rimmed out, could have made it a one-possession game.
“We had our chances to make it a one-possession game ... but it just didn’t happen,” said Newton.
Mason King was big on this night for the Hawkeyes, connecting on four three-point shots en route to his 24-point night. Koleson Evans also had four from long range to end with 22 points.
Flathers finished with a Spartan-high 21 points, including five three-point shots made, but only Emgarten had double figures otherwise with 10.
“King is so good and the Evans boys attract so much attention that you’ve got to pick your poison,” said Newton. “We came out to the line and got to the bonus, but we quit doing what we did to get to the bonus. The shots quit falling and they made enough free throws. When you’re behind, you’ve got to take some chances, and sometimes they get you back in the game and sometimes they don’t.”
Exira-EHK finished the season 19-5.
Three seniors played their last game for Exira-EHK: Trey Petersen, Derrek Kommes and Easton Nelson. They helped the Spartans to a Rolling Valley Conference runner-up finish and the team’s second district championship appearance in as many years.
“The maturity they’ve grown over the four years of high school years,” said Newton, “... what they had to do as freshmen because we had low numbers and what we were able to use them to do as seniors ... you can certainly wrap your game plan around them because on you can count on them.”
Three RVC teams were in district finals, with Coon Rapids-Bayard joining Exira-EHK and West Harrison in the penultimate game before the substate finals. West Harrison moves on of the three – the Crusaders were also beaten, falling to ACGC – and will play Bedford Saturday at Glenwood.
“We play some pretty good basketball and don’t always get a lot of credit. We’ve got some good coaches and players,” said Newton.