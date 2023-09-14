Two columns in two days.
Ratskin’s Rumblings and Brian’s Bunch.
This is the column were we talk local sports leaders and statistics, and as promised, we’re going to quick look over volleyball and cross country leaders for the News-Telegraph area.
We’re about halfway through the seasons, and here’s some team leaders on the volleyball court, broken down by school as of Monday night (meaning, Tuesday’s games will not be included in these statistics):
Atlantic: With virtually an all-new lineup, it appears Paytn Harter is the most experienced offensive player, with 68 kills in 244 attempts, for a .156 efficiency rate. The most accurate is Abby Muller, whose .236 efficiency rate is the product of 53 kills on 140 tries. Maddie Richter and Claire Schroder have teamed for 155 assists, with Richter having roughly a 2:1 edge on her teammate.
Muller and Harter each have 14 blocks, so they’re strong on the defensive end, while they have 32 and 31 digs, respectively. Morgan Botos (68), Richter (67) and Makayla Atkinson (55) are above 50 digs.
Botos, Atkinson and Mueller each have nine ace serves, while Richter has eight on a team with an 84.8% serving success rate.
ACGC: A few years ago, there was Chloe Largent. This fall, younger sister Stella enters the fray and it looks like the Chargers could be loaded for the next few years. The freshman has 86 kills and a .158 efficiency rate, on a team that’s got a .129 rate overall. Mersadez Richter has 61 kills, while Shay Lemke has 174 assists.
Jenna Rowley (six blocks) and Camdyn Richter (four blocks) lead at the net defensively, while Mersadez Richter has 78 digs and Hayden Coffman 68.
Mersadez Richter has 20 ace serves, while each of the six who have served have at least 11 aces on a team whose serving efficiency is 88.5%.
AHSTW: Delaney Goshorn is the one to watch on both sides of the net for the Lady Vikes, to go along with 10 ace serves. She has 65 kills to her credit, while defensively, she has 17 blocks. It’s not a one-player show, as Loralei Wahling and Lauren Yates each have 11 blocks, while Saydi Paulsen adds 39 kills and Lillian Scott 28.
The Lady Vikes are looking to improve its kill efficiency rate, as the team has a paltry .083 rate. Yates has 120 assists.
Grayson Gettler has 81 digs and Paulsen 79.
Audubon: Mattie Nielsen is so far the most dangerous threat to opposing teams in the News-Telegraph area, averaging 3.96 kills per set. For those wanting to do the math, that’s 107 kills in 27 sets plated, and a .220 efficiency rate. This team is pretty good in the efficiency rate with a .202 team average, and it’s Harlow Miller (77-199) who is tops with a .251 success rate.
Miller uses her height well, with 11 blocks at the net, five solo. Nielsen also cleans up on defense, with 81 digs, while Kadence Brannan-Sporrer has 53 digs. Serving is 84.5%, with Addie Hocker having 32 aces and Anna Larsen 22. Hocker is busy on the court, with 212 assists.
CAM: A team looking to lead the Rolling Valley Conference, there’s some good weapons, despite a low .074 kill efficiency rate.
Eva Steffensen has 68 kills and a .134 efficiency rate, while Emma Follmann has 44 kills. Courtney Follmann leads the offense with 132 assists. On the defensive side, Steffensen has 17 blocks and 81 digs, while Emma Follmann has 14 kills and 75 digs, but it’s Meredith Rich who can dig the best with 135.
Steffensen (14), Rich (10) and Emma Follmann (10) are the aces of the servin bunch, and the team has an 88.7% success rate.
Exira-EHK: The Spartans have played just seven matches as of this column, so some numbers and percentages should improve and be more comparable to the area’s other teams.
In the meantime, Jaelynn Petersen has 48 kills and a .283 efficiency rate, whle Taryn Petersen adds a .263 kill efficiency rate with 20 kills. Brooklyn Flathers has 60 assists and Riley Miller 36 in a two-setter offense.
Jaelynn Petersen has seven blocks, while Mayne Jorgensen and Taryn Petersen have 24 digs apiece. The team serving percentage is 90.3%, with Jaelynn Petersen recording nine aces.
Griswold: The Tigers always have talent and the Corner Conference has good volleyball, and some stats bear this out. Three have more than 100 kills: R’Nya Kirchhoff and Gabbie Grieman, each with 124, and Marissa Askeland with 104. Grieman (3.18 kills per set average) has an excellent .323 kill efficiency rate. Carolina Arcia has 353 assists to motor the offense.
Defensively, Gieman has 28 blocks and Arcia 13. Whitney Pennock has 237 digs and Askeland 134 on a team that’s tallied 700 so far this year.
Serving has been a strength of Tiger volleyball teams, and this year is no exception: a 92.7% success rate and 121 aces. Pennock leads the way with 27 ace serves, while Kirchhoff and Arcia each have 21.
Riverside: Madison Kelley is the most effective server in the News-Telegraph area, at 97.1% (168 of 173 attempts), and has 21 ace serves. That’s been a big reason why the Lady Dawgs were ranked second in Class 1A to open the season.
Ayla Richardson is a good dual threat, with 183 assists and 49 kills in 110 attempts, for a .327 efficiency rate. Elyssa Amdor (69 kills), Bentley Rone (64) and Sophia Taylor (56) have also been strong at the net, while Taylor (22 blocks), Kelley (20 blocks) and Carly Henderson (128 digs) are the strongest defensive players.
I also promised a little bit of cross country.
The top Atlantic runner for the girls is Claire Pellett, who has been leading the way with a season best 20:16.21, recorded at the season-best Glenwood Invitational on Aug. 26. She’s ranked 19th in Iowa Class 3A in the new Iowa Track Coaches Association poll.
AHSTW and ACGC each had multiple runners in the girls’ top 50 in Class 1A, per GoBound Iowa. The Lady Vikes have Bella Lamp (19th, 21:00), Ryle Knop (23rd, 21:06) and Ava Paulsen (21:15), all set at the Logan-Magnolia meet on Aug. 31.
Ava Campbell, a junior, leads the Charger girls with a time of 19:33.9, set at the Nevada Invitational, run Sept. 7 at the Iowa State University cross country course in Ames. Also in GoBound’s top 50 for ACGC: Cadence Petersen (37th, 21:25.9), Adalyn Benson (42nd, 21:37.70) and Hayden Coffman (48th, 21:48). Audubon junior Stefi Beisswenger has a season-best of 20:03.1, which was not entered into the GoBound database as of Wednesday; she would have been ranked eighth.
The area’s top boys runner is Andrew Mahaffey of ACGC, ranked sixth in the latest Class 1A IATC poll. His time of 16:23.6, set Sept. 7 at the Nevada Invitational, is third best in Class 1A per GoBound Iowa. Gavin Sloss is at 17:06.3, ranking him 12th, while Lance Bunde (25th, 17:47), Noah Kading (43rd 18:12.1) and Bo Arrasmith (49th, 18:18.5) were laso in the top 50 for the Chargers.
All three of Riverside’s varsity runners were also in the top 50 in Class 1A: Brody HendersoN (32nd, 17:56.64), Mason McCready (41st, 18:10.73) and Dawson Henderson (18:12.05).
Atlantic has had nine runners crack varsity scoring this season: seniors Alex Sonntag, Braden Spurr, Bennett Whestone and Tyrell Williams; juniors Devon Fields, Rickie Fields, Luke Irlmeier and Christian Thompson; and Vincent Meisinger. Sonntag (17:28) and Whetstone (17:48) have both broken 18 minutes, per GoBound Iowa.