The 2022-2023 basketball season has been in the books, and it’s provided some time for assembling the fifth-annual all-News Telegraph team.
It’s been quite a season when you consider all that’s gone on.
The Atlantic girls’ basketball season set new standards of excellence after a co-Hawkeye Ten Conference championship, splitting the title with Council Bluffs Lewis Central and Glenwood. The Trojans split their regular-season series with arch-rival Harlan, and it was the second game that provided a thrilling victory for the Trojans and a share of the league title. The Trojans weren’t quite able to beat the Cyclones in the rubber match, the Iowa Class 3A regional semifinal, but the Trojans were a legitimate state tournament contender and the accomplishments of this team will be long remembered.
The Exira-EHK girls’ basketball team also continued its remarkable run of success, reaching the regional final for the fourth straight time and six of the last eight years. Two outstanding seniors were part of each of those teams, two of them reaching the state tournament. As was the case with Atlantic, the accomplishments of this team will long be remembered.
On the boys’ side, ACGC and AHSTW each reached the substate finals. The Chargers made the substate game for the first time in school history, and even though they were blitzed by the eventual state champion Grand View Christian, the bar was set for coach Lance Bunde and his program.
The Vikings, meanwhile, won their second-straight Western Iowa Conference championship behind an outstanding senior class and a talented group of underclassmen. Despite coach GG Harris’ team also falling in the substate game to Des Moines Christian, there’s good things happening in the program and a tradition will continue.
Additionally, the Atlantic boys’ team proved that one shouldn’t look past a seven-win season, as the Trojans gave Glenwood all they could handle in a thrilling substate quarterfinal game. Even though the Trojans couldn’t quite pull off the upset, an outstanding senior class accomplished a lot and provided inspiration for underclassmen and future players.
So with that comes the all-NT area teams.
As in the past, we’ve named a captain for the girls’ and a captain for the boys’ team. There’s also four other starters, who along with the captain, comprise a starting lineup, plus a sixth-player and a bench. Selections were made based on post-season honors, statistics and impact on their team and judgment based on observations. All lists are in alphabetical order.
So without further ado, here’s your all-News-Telegraph boys’ and girls’ basketball teams:
GIRLS
Captain
Quinn Grubbs, sr., Exira-EHK: Unanimous first-team all-Rolling Valley Conference, IGCA Class 1A West Central, and IPSWA Class 1A first-team all-state after being second-team all-state her sophomore and junior seasons. Played in the IGCA All-Star Games. As a senior, line was 422 points (second best in the RVC), 101 rebounds, 113 assists (No. 2 RVC), 88 steals and four blocked shots. Was a member of four regional flnal teams and two state tournament teams, including a team that finished 19-5 this season. Connected on 57 three-point shots, No. 2 in the RVC. Ended one of the most prolific careers in Spartan history with 1,448 career points and 320 steals.
Starting lineup
Shay Burmeister, sr., Exira-EHK: Unanimous first-team all-Rolling Valley Conference, and IGCA Class 1A West Central. Played in the IGCA All-Star Games. Was a member of four regional flnal teams and two state tournament teams. Finished an outstanding career with 832 career points and 265 steals; this season, her line was 289 points, 88 rebounds (fifth in RVC), 86 assists, 80 steals and four blocked shots.
Paytn Harter, soph., Atlantic: First-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference, IGCA Class 3A Southwest, and IPSWA Class 3A second-team all-state. A key member of a Trojan team that was co-Hawkeye Ten Conference champions. Among the top 5 in the Hawkeye Ten in multiple categories: points (345, fourth), rebounds (234, fourth), steals (66, fifth), field goals made (143, third), field goal percentage (58.8%, third), offensive rebounds (99, second) and defensive rebounds (135, fifth). Her rebounds and points scored made for multiple double-doubles.
Jada Jensen, sr., Atlantic: First-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference, and IGCA Class 3A Southwest. Played in the IGCA All-Star Games. The Hawkeye Ten’s leader in assists with 108, and in second in steals with 96, with those efforts helping lead the Trojans to a Hawkeye Ten Conference co-championship and a 18-5 record.
Eva Steffensen, jr., CAM: Unanimous first-team all-Rolling Valley Conference, and IGCA Class 1A West Central. Sits at 895 career points and 346 career rebounds, with 353 points (16.8 ppg) and 177 rebounds (8.4 rpg) this season. Also recorded an RVC-best 58 blocked shots, plus 73 assists and 50 steals to become a more complete player. Efforts led Cougars to a third-place RVC finish.
Sixth-player
Delaney Goshorn, jr., AHSTW: First-team all-Western Iowa Conference, and IGCA Class 2A Southwest. The team’s scoring leader with 324 points (13.5 ppg), second best in the Western Iowa Confernece, and a regional quarterfinal appearance. Was also the team’s second-best assists leader with 52, and grabbed 141 rebounds, second for the Lady Vikes.
Bench
Sophie Dorsey, sr., ACGC: Second-team all-West Central Activities Conference. Chargers’ leading scorer at 9.3 ppg, leading the team to a fourth-place finish in the WCAC and a Class 2A regional second-round spot.
Madison Huddleson, sr., Atlantic: Honorable-mention all-Hawkeye Ten Conference who came into her own as the top three-point shooter with 28 made. One of five starters who started every game for the Trojans, the Hawkeye Ten co-champions.
Aubrey Guyer, sr., Atlantic: Second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference. Fourth in the conference in both free throws made (70) and attempts (114). A player who bloomed during her senior season and was a key part of the Hawkeye Ten co-champions.
Audrey Jensen, sr., Audubon: With 161 points, the leading scorer for the Wheelers. A true team captain for the team and a two-year starter
Shay Lemke, soph., ACGC: Second-team all-West Central Activities Conference. Part of a 1-2 scoring combination (with Dorsey) for the Chargers, at just over 9 ppg average. As point guard, dished out 68 assists and also had 69 steals, both fifth best in the WCAC.
Kiera Nichols, jr., CAM: Second-team all-Rolling Valley Conference. Finished with 9.9 ppg and 134 rebounds, plus a team-best 84 assists and 68 steals.
Ellie Peterson, sr., AHSTW: Second-team all-Western Iowa Conference. Scored 8.4 ppg on average, plus grabbed a team-best 177 rebounds (7.4 rpg average, fourth best in the WIC) and blocked a WIC-best 78 shots .
Meredith Rich, jr., CAM: Second-team all-Rolling Valley Conference. Only Cougar to start all 23 games, finished with 11.2 ppg as the team’s second-leading scorer.
Sophia Taylor, soph., Riverside: Leading scorer for the Lady Dawgs with 150 points scored; also had a team-best 47 assists.
McKenna Wiechman, sr., Griswold: Second-team all-Corner Conference. The Tigers’ best player, with an 8.7 ppg average and 103 rebounds. Fifth in the Corner in three-point shots made with 36. Multi-sport athlete who also shines on the softball field.
BOYS
Captain
Kyle Sternberg, sr., AHSTW: Unanimous first-team all-Western Iowa Conference, all-IBCA Class 2A Substate 7 and IPSWA Class 2A third-team all-state. Senior year line was 16.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. Multi-sport athlete who also led the Vikings’ football team to the state quarterfinals. Will continue his career at Buena Vista University, Storm Lake; he also considered Grand View University and Simpson College.
Starting lineup
Grady Jeppesen, jr., Riverside: Unanimous first-team all-Western Iowa Conference, the WIC Player Of the Year, and all-IBCA Class 1A Substate 8. The NT area’s leading scorer insofar as per-game average with 21.3 ppg (404 season points), plus grabbed 81 rebounds, and had 48 assists, 34 steals and 11 blocked shots.
Brock Littler, sr., ACGC: First-team all-West Central Activities Conference, and all-IBCA Class 1A Substate 7. Finished with 15.4 ppg, along with a team-best 104 assists (third-best WCAC, 1.79 assist-turnover ratio), plus 80 rebounds and 57 steals. Had a WCAC-best 79 three-point baskets. Third in most points scored (385) in the WCAC. One of the key components of a Charger team that reached its first-ever substate final game and a fourth-place WCAC finish.
Brayden Lund, sr, AHSTW: Unanimous first-team all-Western Iowa Conference, and all-IBCA Class 2A Substate 7. Finished with 19.3 ppg, plus a team-best 180 rebounds (7.5 rpg), 40 assists and 30 steals. His 463 points on the season was quantitatively the most in the WIC for all games, and he had most field goals made with 176. Another part of an oustanding senior athletic class for the Vikings, which won the WIC and earlier this year a district football championship.
Colton Rasmussen, jr., Atlantic: First-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference, and all-IBCA Class 3A Substate 8. The man that made it happen for the Trojans, with 18.2 ppg (second best in the Hawkeye Ten), plus 93 rebounds and 17 blocked shots. An exciting player who is expected to be at the core of the Trojans’ success his senior season.
Sixth-player
Cash Emgarten, jr., Exira-EHK: First-team all-Rolling Valley Conference. A key component in the RVC’s runner-up run and second straight district championship appearance. Averaged a team-high 15.2 ppg, plus 117 rebounds, 55 assissts and 38 steals.
Bench
Kamron Brownlee, sr., Griswold: Honorable mention all-Corner Conference. Team’s leading scorer with 10.6 ppg, going along with 95 reboudns and 35 assists.
Lance Bunde, jr., ACGC: First-team all-West Central Activities Conference. The leader-apparent for the Chargers for 2023-2024, finished with 12.6 ppg, plus a team-best 148 rebounds (two other teammates had at least 135), 74 assists (assist-turnover ratio of 1.45), 51 steals and 13 blocks. Part of the 1-2 punch that got the Chargers to its first district championship and one game away from state.
Aiden Flathers, jr., Exira-EHK: Second-team all-Rolling Valley Conference. Second leading scorer with 11.2 ppg. One of four Spartans who finished with 200 or more points on the season. Also recorded 81 rebounds and 74 assists.
Sam Foreman, sr., CAM: Second-team all-Rolling Valley Conference. Probably the most complete player for the Cougars, with 13.1 ppg, 163 rebounds, 34 assists, 26 steals and 21 blocked shots. Stats helped lead Cougars to a fourth-place RVC finish and a 12-9 record.
Seth Hensley, sr., CAM: First-team all-Rolling Valley Conference, and all-IBCA Class 1A Substate 7. Finished with {span}14.7 ppg, plus 87 rebounds, 46 assists and 25 steals.{/span}
Aiden Kennedy, sr., Griswold: Second-team all-Corner Conference. Had a team-best 120 rebounds and 28 blocked shots to pace the Tigers.
Edward Miller, jr., Audubon: Second-team all-Western Iowa Conference. The area’s second-leading rebounder, with 201 on the season (9.1 rpg), to go along with 13.8 ppg, making for multiple double-doubles on the season. also had 55 assists, 33 steals and 14 blocked shots.
Easton Nelson, sr., Exira-EHK: Second-team all-Rolling Valley Conference. Finished with 10.2 ppg. Had team bests with rebounds (128) and blocked shots (23, second in the RVC), plus recorded 36 assists and 33 steals.
Carter Pellett, sr., Atlantic: Honorable mention all-Hawkeye Ten Conference. The area’s top rebounder – by two, at 203, for a 9.2 rpg average (third in the Hawkeye Ten), that went along with a 10.1 ppg average. Brought energy and pure athleticism to the team.
Trey Petersen, sr., Exira-EHK: First-team all-Rolling Valley Conference. Four-sport athlete who finished with 8.4 ppg and, as the playmaker, 88 assists, plus 70 rebounds and 33 steals. Sense of determination helped inspire the Spartans to a district championship game appearance for the second year in a row.