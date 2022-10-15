101722-nt-dnrpheasant.jpg

Courtesy/Iowa Department of Natural Resources

Based on the August roadside survey, Iowa pheasant hunters can expect similar hunting as 2021, when they harvested the most birds in more than a decade. Iowa’s pheasant season is Oct. 29 through Jan. 10.

 Courtesy/Iowa Department of Natural Resources

Iowa’s 2022 pheasant season is expected to be another good one when more than 60,000 plus blaze orange clad hunters take to the fields on Oct. 29.

Tags

Trending Food Videos