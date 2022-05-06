ATLANTIC – If there was an example of a high school conference track meet bringing the best out of athletes, Ava Rush could be a prime example.
She was never more impressive than at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet Thursday night, and her best moment perhaps in the 1500-meter run.
In an event she’s competed in one other time, she kicked hard in the final 200 meters or so and blazed her way to an impressive time of 5:08.48.
On her strategy for running the race, Rush said: “Especially with the 4x400 coming up soon I wanted to stay comfortable and take it home at the end .. and have enough energy in the 4x400.”
Rush and Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley, with whom she’s frequently competed against in cross country, were running neck and neck through the first 3-1/2 laps or so before Rush shifted into goodbye gear.
“I felt great and felt now is the time to go and all my coaches were telling me I’ve got the green light so that’s when I started to go.”
The 1500-meter win came in the middle of a huge night for the Trojan junior. She earlier anchored the 4x800-meter relay to a win in 10:13.87, then came back at the end of the night to clinch victory in the 4x400, in 4:06.34.
Rush had plenty of help. Claire Pellett, Aubrey Guyer and Mariah Huffman were on the winning 4x800, and Huffman, Nicole Middents and Chloe Mullenix were part of the 4x400.
“All these girls work so hard and give it their all and their legs so it’s important to go as hard as you can and take it home so everyone can accomplish good things,” said Rush, also a runner-up in the 800-meter run. “All my teammates are amazing and its great to be part of a team that has good chemistry.”
The Trojan girls ended up placing sixth in the final team standings, on a night that marked the first big meet at Atlantic’s renovated track and soccer complex. The first meet was supposed to be Monday night with the Bruce Henderson Invitational, but that was rained out.
Rain had been in the forecast for Thursday but nary a drop fell, and – along with the seniors – Addie DeArment, Zane Berg, Drew Engler Gannon O’Hara and Dayton Templeton, and manager Brynna Ray – being recognized a good crowd was on hand to make the event something special.
The Trojans were also boosted by a second-place showing in the distance medley relay, and two third-place finishes: the sprint medley relay and Mullenix in the 400-meter hurdles. Middents was fourth in the 400-meter dash, as was Morgan Botos in the 400-meter hurdles.
Coach Matt Mullenix was happy with his team’s effort.
“Each and every year we ask the girls to do a lot at conference and every year they step up and perform for us,” he said. “We’re getting peak times and distances ... when you step on the track and look at what we did, the girls getting after it ... they came through. We set the table for next week (and the state qualifying meet).”
BOYS REFLECTIONS
Bennett Whetstone admitted running the anchor leg in the meet’s final event, the 4x400-meter relay, was “kind of tough.”
A meet like this can tire you out, especially after you had to give it your all in the 4x800-meter relay just to stay in the event.
Moments into the first leg, lead-off Caden Andersen had the baton knocked out of his hand after it appeared he was boxed in, and going back to retrieve it cost valuable time. Instead of being favorites to win the event, the Trojans were fighting just to score.
Andersen made up some ground, and it was up to teammates Alex Sonntag, Jayden Proehl and Whetstone to do the rest. They did, and their collective effort culminated with a sixth-place.
“I tried to catch up and do as good as I could,” he said.
Whetstone, nor the rest of the relays he participated in, did quite well, actually. Whetstone, as anchor leg of the 4x400, gave an extra nudge at the finish line with a time of 3:34.68, edging Clarinda by 0.03 seconds. The distance medley relay, where he ran third in the order, came in fifth.
“But I felt really good for this 4x400,” he said, not aware of his split. “It always feels nice to run with someone because I run a lot better with competition.
The 4x400, as it turns out, is his favorite race. It’s a favorite race for a lot of track observers for a simple reason, as he points out: “It’s just so high energy and very competitive.”
The Trojans placed sixth, and besides the meet-best runner-up finish in the 4x400, there were thirds posted by Proehl in the high jump and Andersen in the 800-meter run.
Hurdles events went well, with Jackson McLaren and Colton Rasmussen part of a shuttle hurdle team that placed fourth. McLaren also had a fourth-place showing in the 110-meter hurdles.
With a lot of youth on the team, coach Abby Becker was encouraged by her squad’s performance.
“We had some really strong showings in the shuttle hurdle, and all of those guys PR’ed,” she said. “Even though we had the mishap in the 4x800, the other three legs really came back and they literally laid it out there and gave it all they had.
“These guys are a young team when you look at the roster, and I’m really proud of them and how far they’ve come this entire year and what they’ve learned,” Becker continued. “They’ve gone through some adversity and they keep coming back and getting stronger.”
Hawkeye Ten Conference meet
Thursday, May 5, at Atlantic High School
Boys results
Team scores: 1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 144, 2. Glenwood 134, 3. Clarinda 88, 4. Harlan 69, 5. Red Oak 62, 6. Atlantic 57, 7. Carroll Kuemper Catholic 56, 8. Council Bluffs St. Albert 45, 9. Denison-Schleswig 39, 10. Shenandoah 26, 11. Creston 18.
Atlantic results (top 8)
High jump: 3. Jayden Proehl 5’10”. Long jump: 8. Gannon O’Hara 20’4”. Sprint medley: 7. Atlantic (Tye Houser, Jackson McLaren, Tyson O’Brien, Carter Pellett) 1:40.75. 3200: 5. Drew Engler 10:25.34. 4x800: 6. Atlantic (Caden Andersen, Alex Sonntag, Jayden Proehl, Bennett Whetstone) 8:53.21. Shuttle hurdle relay: 4. Atlantic (Jackson McLaren, Colton Rasmussen, Alex Keiser, Dante Hedrington) 1:04.90. Distance medley relay: 5. Atlantic (Gannon O’Hara, Carter Pellett, Bennett Whetstone, Alex Sonntag) 3:49.79. 400: 6. Tyson O’Brien 55.95. 4x200: 8. Atlantic (Dante Hedrington, James McLaren, Carter Smith, Jaice Larson) 1:38.28. 110 hurdles: 4. Jackson McLaren 16.33, 8. Colton Rasmussen 17.06. 800: 3. Caden Andersen 2:06.17. 200: 5. Gannon O’Hara 23.71. 1600: 8. Alex Sonntag 4:47.12. 4x100: 8. Atlantic (Dante Hedrington, Tye Hosuer, Jaice Larson, Carter Smith) 47.67. 4X400: 2. Atlantic (Carter Pellett, Gannon O’Hara, Tyson O’Brien, Bennett Whetstone) 3:34.68.
Girls results
Team scores: 1. Glenwood 165, 2. Clarinda 90, 3. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 89, 4. Harlan 88, 5. Atlantic 86.5, 6. Council Bluffs St. Albert 66, 7. Shenandoah 41, 8. Denison-Schleswig 40.5, 9. Carroll Kuemper Catholic 36, Red Oak 21, 11. Creston 17.
Atlantic results (top 8)
High jump: 8. Morgan Botos 4’4”. Sprint medley: 3. Atlantic (Madison Huddleson, Jada Jensen, Nicole Middents, Chloe Mullenix) 1:56.28. 4x800: 1. Atlantic (Claire Pellett, Aubrey Guyer, Mariah Huffman, Ava Rush) 10:13.87. Shuttle hurdle relay: 5. Atlantic (Madison Huddleson, Makayla Atkinson, Avery Knuth, Morgan Botos) 1:17.64. Distance medley relay: 2. Atlantic (Madison Huddleson, Chloe Mullenix, Mariah Huffman, Claire Pellett) 4:28.28. 400: 4. Nicole Middents 1:03.58. 4x200: 5. Atlantic (Madison Huddleson, Jada Jensen, Aubrey Guyer, Morgan Botos) 1:57.11. 800: 2. Ava Rush 2:25.55, 3. Claire Pellett 2:31.30. 200: 7. Hailey Huffman 28.32. 400 hurdles: 3. Chloe Mullenix 1:10.02, 4. Morgan Botos 1:11.40. 1500: 1. Ava Rush 5:08.48. 4x100: 8. Atlantic (Avery Knuth, Jada Jensen, Nerensia Narios, Aubrey Guyer) 55.79. 4X400: 1. Atlantic (Nicole Middents, Mariah Huffman, Chloe Mullenix, Ava Rush) 4:06.34.