ATLANTIC – A two-time state medalist whose name appears in virtually every category in the Atlantic wrestling record book, a two-time state runner-up and three-time state qualifier who helped his team win more than 60 duals, and one of the Trojan wrestling’s program’s pioneers are the newest members of the Atlantic Wrestling Hall of Fame.
top story
Bitting, Harris, Schwenke to be inducted into Atlantic wrestling hall
- By Brian Rathjen NT Sports Editor
-
-
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
When should the Christmas Season officially begin?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- One person transported in multiple vehicle accident
- Area Special Olympians qualify for state competition
- Atlantic's Ava Rush commits to run track at Iowa
- PREP GIRLS' WRESTLING: Excitement high for SWAT Valkyries girls' wrestling program
- New Holiday Event: Albert the Bull’s Lighted Christmas Parade
- GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive midterm races
- IOWA STATE PLAYOFF FOOTBALL: Harlan gets to state title game for third straight time with win over ADM
- IOWA STATE GIRLS SWIMMING MEET: Lexi Reynolds finishes high school swimming career at Marshalltown
- On The Docket Update: State of Iowa Vs Amanda K Bashor
- Area Police Reports
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.