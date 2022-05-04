OGDEN – In a tight West Central Activities Conference boys' team race that was won by a nose, it was the ACGC Chargers who took home the meet title.
Four teams were within 17 points of each other when the final standings came out, and it was the Chargers who emerged the winners with 118 points on the strength of five event wins.
Austin Kunkle has shone brightly for the Chargers this spring, and his four wins – two individual, two relays, all in sprints – went a long way toward the title. Kunkle won the 100- and 200-meter dashes (11.02 and 22.95, respectively), and anchored the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays (44.22 and 1:33.84, respectively).
Cael Hoing was the Chargers' other winner, taking the discus with a throw of 139'3.75".
The Chargers were 8-1/2 points clear of Des Moines Christian. Madrid was third with 107 and Earlham had 101.
On the girls' side, ACGC came in eighth. Chloe Largent was runner-up in the high jump, while Ava Campbell had a hand in three seconds, individually the 800- and 1500-meter runs, and as anchor of the distance medley relay with Hannah Muller, Paige Van Meter and Anaston Benson.
Boys results
Team scores: 1. ACGC 118, 2. Des Moines Christian 110.5, 3. Madrid 107, 4. Earlham 101, 5. Van Meter 78.5, 6. Interstate 35 Truro 77, 7. Pleasantville 50.5, 8. Ogden 45, 9. West Central Valley 23, 10. Woodward-Granger 19, 11. Panorama 8.5, 12. Woodward Academy 3.
ACGC results (top 8)
High jump: 2. Lance Bunde 5'10". Shot put: 2. Payton Jacobe 46'3", 3. Mike Fuller 43'0.5". Discus: 1. Cael Hoing 139'3.75". Sprint medley: 3. ACGC 1:38.94. 3200: 6. Justin Reinhart 10:37.09. 4x800: 3. ACGC 8:49.94. Shuttle hurdle relay: 6. ACGC 1:09.97. 100: 1. Austin Kunkle 11.02. Distance medley relay: 5. ACGC 4:03.93. 400: 4. Charlie Crawford 53.28. 4x200: 1. ACGC 1:33.84. 800: 6. Trevin Suhr 2:05.44. 200: 1. Austin Kunkle 22.95, 4. Cayden Jensen 23.25. 400 hurdles: 6. Zander Kenyon 1:01.43. 1600: 3. Trevin Suhr 4:33.85. 4x100: 1. ACGC 44.22. 4X400: 7. ACGC 3:45.36.
Girls results
Team scores: 1. Van Meter 155.5, 2. Madrid 102, 3. Ogden 86, 4. Panorama 79, 5. Des Moines Christian 64.5, 6. West Central Valley 55, 7. Earlham 54, 8. ACGC 53, 9. Interstate 35 Truro 46, 10. Pleasantville 36, 11. Woodward-Granger 7.
ACGC results (top 8)
High jump: 2. Chloe Largent 5'0". Sprint medley: 7. ACGC 2:04.00. 4x800: 4. ACGC 11:02.16. Shuttle hurdle relay: 3. ACGC 1:15.10. Distance medley relay: 2. ACGC 4:38.47. 4x200: 7. ACGC 2:01.58. 100 hurdles: 6. Sophie Dorsey 18.01. 800: 2. Ava Campbell 2:33.68. 1500: 2. Ava Campbell 5:18.39. 4X400: 8. ACGC 4:58.03.