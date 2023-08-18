ATLANTIC – “We’re doing some good things. With Year 3, we have offense installed, the defensive philosophy there ... we’re getting good numbers with kids out and we have our little kids program up and running.
“For middle school we’ve had 24-25 sixth graders last year and about that this year and the high school kids help out with that, and Year 3 we’re keeping those things going.”
Those were among the first remarks from Joe Brummer, who heads into his third year as head football coach at Atlantic, a program that made a strong step forward with a 5-4 record, including a thrilling 26-21 win over Creston in the season finale and some tight games that went the Trojans’ way.
Seventy-five players reported on the first day of practice nearly two weeks ago, and now the focus is on today’s pre-season scrimmage against Carroll. And that’s in anticipation of the regular season, which begins with a road game at Clarke of Osceola.
With 22 seniors graduated from last year’s program, there’s some big holes to fill. But there’s a lot of headline-making players returning who will be counted on to help guide this year’s newcomers.
“Everyone wonders, ‘You lost such a great class. How do you replace it?’” said Brummer. “We want to be in that category where ... we don’t want to go through down years to have one good one, and you want to be that consistent program. That’s what we’re trying to build towards.”
There’s 11 seniors this year, and two of them are probably the biggest playmakers: Dante Hedrington and wide receiver Colton Rasmussen, both seniors.
Hedrington, who was injured part of the year in 2022, returns with 1,021 yards and eight touchdowns for his career, including 606 yards on the ground last year. Rasmussen caught a touchdown as a sophomore before a huge season last fall, catching 38 passes for 762 yards and 12 touchdowns, including a long of 79 yards. Both are the only two seniors in their respective skill positions.
The signal caller will be new, but sophomore Zayden Parker and senior Nolan Waters appear to be the top two candidates to go under center. Parker was the starter on the freshman squad, while Waters did see action at quarterback as a sophomore before playing primarily cornerback on defense a year ago.
“Nolan is a tough kid, senior year, left handed so it’s going to be a little bit different look for the other team,” said Brummer. “Zayden is a perfectionist, and his hardest critic is himself. He has that expectation on himself and he’s a great understander of the offense. He knows the routes and has a cannon for an arm.”
The primary back to back Hedrington up will be Tyson O’Brien, while Collin Rudy could also see some time carrying the ball. Sophomore Gavin McLaren might be counted on to do the grunt work at fullback, getting help from Xavier Darrow and Korbin Jepsen.
Jarret Hansen, Kinnick Juhl, Hunter Nelson, Korbin Ritter and Sawyer Tarrell are also looking to get some yards in the receiving game, while Darrow, Joaquin Wailes and Brock Goodrich will probably fit in at tight end and also looking for catches.
On the line, there’s a lot of options, with Colton Becker, Cohen Bruce, Reid Woodward and Evan Sorensen the returning starters. Some upperclassmen who could see their first chances up front, along with younger players will be Thomas Leonard, Kayden Krall and Trevan Hansen.
The Trojans return more on defense than offense. When the other team has the ball, O’Brien (20.5 tackles, 13 solo) could lead at outside defensive back/safety, “a typical O’Brien that’s wrestler and has solid tackling and good form. You can tell he’s going to tackle well for us.” Waters will return at cornerback with his 15.5 tackles and one fumble recovery, and “drew a lot of tough assignments that people threw his way, that baptism by fire he’ll be ready for this year.”
Most of the linebackers return,w ith Darrow (17 tackles, one sack) and Nick Bennett as inside linebackers, and Becker at outside linebacker (29 tackles, two for loss). Sorensen (26.5 tackles, three for loss including a sack) also returns to anchor the defensive line.
Many of the same faces on the offensive line could see extensive action on the defensive line, including Leonard, Woodward and Bruce, along with Draven Mitchell, Jepsen and several others that Brummer hopes can rotate in and out, a “keep ‘em fresh, keep ‘em moving.”
Hadin Thompson was the primary kickoff and PAT kicker last year, going 17-for-24 on extra point kicks and also making a 22-yard field goal. Thompson, who has been making 35- and 40-yard kicks (without a rush) during practice, went to several camps and Brummer said he’s impressed with his off-season weightroom and off-season work. He could fill in at punter as well, but so could Rasmussen and McLaren.
On kick and punt returns, Juhl, Rasmussen and Hansen could be the main guys going back to receive.
Brummer said he will probably run a multiple set. “We’re going to be primarily in the I, because it’s something I know and comfortable with, did in high school, but definitely we can spread the ball out and go under center ... we can get some guys in space. That could change from week to week, but multiple sets.”
Depending on the week, the defense could change as well. For instance, a spread look for the opponent could mean a 3-4 defense for the Trojans, while a ground-and-pound could dictate a 4-4.
Iowa Class 3A District 6 is loaded, with some prognosticators suggesting Creston and its strong senior class, anchored by Brennan Hayes, possibly gearing up for a district title and a long post-season run. Harlan, meanwhile, is always a favorite as the returning state champion, with senior Cade Sears just missing 1,000 yards receiving a year ago. Nevada has three first-team all-state players, led by linebacker Jackson Burlage (5.5 sacks among 11.5 tackles for loss), also reached the playoffs and Knoxville has an experienced team boosted by a strong sophomore class. And despite their past struggles, Perry will be off to a fresh start and looking to sneak up on some teams.
The coach reflected on last year’s season and the wins over Creston and another big swing victory, a 15-12 thriller over Ballard.
“We’re trying to make sure that’s the norm,” said Brummer. “We want to be in every game and compete. There’s a couple games that got away from us last year ... but overall a successful season last year.”
The Trojans will host Carroll at 6 p.m. today for its pre-season scrimmage at the Trojan Bowl. The regular season opens Friday, Aug. 25, at Clarke of Osceola, with the home opener coming vs. Glenwood.