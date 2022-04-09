PCM 4, Atlantic 1: The Trojans fell behind 4-0 and could only get one second-half goal in the non-conference loss Friday night in Monroe.
The Trojans (1-2) gave up seven shots on goal on the evening.
Atlantic is slated to make up a non-conference contest Monday night when they host Tri-Center of Neola, before opening up Hawkeye Ten Conference play Tuesday at home vs. Carroll Kuemper Catholic.
AHSTW 5, Grand View Christian 0: The Vikings got three goals from Raydden Grobe and took a 3-0 lead at intermission en route to the shutout victory against the visiting Thunder Friday night.
Ramon Ciurana and Hayden Fischer also added goals, while Ciurana, Grobe, Kayden Baxter and Ethan Holtz added assists.
"We came out a little flat, especially with the wind at our back and the temperature. But I liked how we came back and competed and won," said coach James Johnson.
AHSTW is 3-0 on the year and will play Van Meter on Monday.