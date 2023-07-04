SOFTBALL
Atlantic 5, Denison-Schleswig 3: It was back-and-forth early, before the Trojans used a two-run fifth inning to push past the Monarchs in the Hawkeye Ten Conference finale and last regular-season game for both teams.
Zoey Kirchhoff's RBI double, followed by a run-scoring single by Claire Schroeder, broke a 3-3 tie, a game where the Monarchs held early 1-0 and 2-1 leads. The Trojans led for the first time in the third off Kirchhoff's single and a sacrifice grounder that scored Ava Rush.
The Trojans finished the regular season with a 21-16 record, 16-4 in the Hawkeye Ten to place second. They'll be off until Thursday and the Iowa Class 3A regional opener at home vs. Red Oak.
BASEBALL
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 7, Atlantic 2: Jonathan Bullock hit his first career home run, a solo shot, while Carter Pellett went 5-2/3 innings in the loss to the Yellow Jackets.
The lone Trojan runs came, one apiece, in the fifth and sixth innings. The Trojans are 10-15 and will travel to Bondurant-Farrar for the regular season finale.