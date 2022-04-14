STUART – The engines came to life Sunday evening with drivers from all over in attendance for the IMCA Frostbuster finale at Karl Chevrolet of Stuart International Speedway! Feature winners for the night were Lucas Daniels, Jace Whitt, Damon Murty, Kaden Murray, Tom Berry Jr and Dylan Nelson.
Garrett Seals and Lucas Daniels brought the Outlaw Mini Mods to life for the first feature of the night, but it would take a few tries to get going. Once they did it was Daniels that outlasted Kamdyn Haggard to get the win. Seals finished third with TJ Findlow fourth and Zackary Schafer fifth.
IMCA Northern SportMods were up next with Brian Morris and Mary Hahn on the front row. Jace Whitt took control right away from his fourth starting spot as Logan Anderson and Tim Bergerson gave chase. As the race wound down it looked like lapped traffic was going to play a factor, but Whitt stayed calm and finished out the flag-to-flag caution free win – his first ever in the SportMod class! Anderson and Bergerson finished second and third with Brayton Carter and Jake Sachau rounding out the top five.
Brad Whitney and Johnathon Logue led a pack of 25 hungry IMCA Stock Cars to turn one and it was Logue making it out of turn two with the lead. Damon Murty cruised by on lap three and moved out to a sizeable advantage on the field, but coming from his seventh starting spot was Damon’s son, Dallon. The “Chelsea Charger” and the ‘Game Changer” survived a few cautions and Dallon would take the lead with 2 laps to go. Damon snatched it back as the white flag flew, and the crowd came to its feet knowing this was going to be a close finish. Dallon worked the bottom of the track and looked to have the win in hand, but Damon flew off the top side of turn 4 and passed Dallon at the line to win by .007 seconds! Troy Jerovetz finished third with Logue fourth and Buck Schafroth fifth.
IMCA Sport Compacts were up next with Kaden Murray and Michael Hotze out front. Hotze had the top spot for a couple of laps until Murray found the hot line and drove off to the win. Kolby Sabin had a great drive to finish second with Mitchell Bunch third, Hotze fourth and Tyler Fiebelkorn fifth.
Brint Hartwick and Dallon Murty led a terrific IMCA Modified field to the green flag with Hartwick getting the jump to lead early on. Tom Berry Jr was slicing and dicing from his tenth starting spot and pulled a gutsy slide job on Hartwick to take the top spot on lap thirteen. A caution as the white flag flew gave the field a chance, but they didn’t stand one as Berry Jr cruised to the win. Cayden Carter finished second with Tim Ward third, Hartwick fourth and Drew Janssen fifth
Last up on the action-packed night of racing was the IMCA Hobby Stocks with Tommy Luft and Skylar Pruitt bringing the field to the green flag. Dylan Nelson rocketed into the lead from his fourth starting spot and was never seriously challenged as he went on to take the easy win. Luke Ramsey finished second with Brandon Cox third, Solomon Bennett fourth and Pruitt fifth.
We’d like to thank all who came out to support the race track at our first event of the year. April 20 will be the first points race of the 2022 season at Karl Chevrolet of Stuart International Speedway. See you then!