ATLANTIC – Council Bluffs St. Albert took advantage at the plate, pressured the Atlantic defense and came away with a pair of wins, 8-4 and 12-2, Tuesday night on the Trojans’ home field.
The Trojans had to use several pitchers Tuesday night to get through the nightcap, but the first game went better from a Trojan standpoint. Carter Pellett started and had a no-hitter going through five innings, giving up just three unearned runs as the game was tied going into the sixth.
Easton O’Brien singled and eventually reached third on a Sawyer Tarrell sacrifice bunt, then scored to cut a 2-0 Falcons lead in half. In the third, the Trojans tied it on a two-run Tarrell hit that plated O’Brien and Reid Woodward.
The Falcons struck for five runs in the sixth, guided by a pair of errors, and the Trojans managed to get one back int he bottom of the seventh on Xavier Darrow’s two-out RBI single.
The Falcons’ defense had its struggles in the nightcap as neither Trojan run scored with the benefit of an RBI, with an error plating Tanner O’Brienin the second and a passed ball sending Jaice Larson home in the fourth. However, the Falcons took advantage of both errors and pitching as a six-run second inning did most of the damage.
Atlantic will have a day off and will travel to Denison-Schleswig on Thursday.