CLASS 1A
At Dunlap: CAM freshman Chase Jahde continued his sensational season, his sectional-best 78 advancing the Cougars to a runner-up finish at a Class 1A sectional meet at Dunlap Golf Course.
Host Boyer Valley won the team title with a 322, 28 strokes clear of the Cougars.
Jahde finished a stroke ahead of the Bulldogs' Adam Puck.
Also scoring for the Cougars were Seth Hensley (85), Logan Lawrence (89) and Carson Cary (98), with Bradyn Bohnsack (100) and Gavyn Jessen (101) also on the coruse.
Two qualifiers came from Griswold: Kamron Brownlee and Caleb Oakleaf, who advanced with scores of 82 and 84, respectively. The Tigers were fifth overall in the team standings with a 373, 49 strokes ahead of AHSTW. The Vikings were led by Nate Jorgensen's 93.
The district meet is Monday, May 16, at Majestic Hills Golf Course, Denison.
At Fort Dodge: Audubon ended a stroke behind Coon Rapids-Bayard, but that didn't matter as the Wheeler boys' golf team is off to the district meet.
The Wheelers fired a 364 to come in second and secure one of two spots from the Class 1A sectional meet Wednesday at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
The Wheelers qualified despite not having an individual qualifier, or someone in the top four. Medalist was Caleb Schaeffer from the host team, Fort Dodge St. Edmond.
Oliver Deist finished with a team-high 90, followed by Jay Remsburg and Edward Miller, each with 91s. Carter Andreasen had a 96 to round out the scoring. Also participating were Evan Alt with a 96 and Gavin Smith with a 98.
The district meet is Monday, May 16, at Spring Valley Golf Course in Algona and will be hosted by Bishop Garrigan.
Exira-EHK finished fifth in the team standings with a 423 and saw their season end. Trey Petersen's 96 and Gavin Bengard's 99 were tops for the Spartans.
CLASS 2A
At Jewell: ACGC's Jaden Forsyth fired in a 90, but that was good enough to nab him one of the individual spots from non district-qualifying teams and move on to next week's Iowa Class 2A meet at Carroll Country Club.