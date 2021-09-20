GUTHRIE CENTER – The ACGC Chargers volleyball team finished second in the ACGC Invitational Tournament Saturday, winning four of their five games.
ACGC opened the tournament playing Perry. The Chargers downed the Jayettes 21-6 and 21-18. They then faced West Central Valley, downing the Wildcats in two matches, 21-12 and 21-7. The Chargers next faced off against Colfax-Mingo in pool play, defeating the Tigerhawks in three matches, 21-14, 11-21, and 15-6.
In tournament play, ACGC came out with a convincing win over Nodaway Valley, 21-12 and 21-13 to set up a rematch with Colfax-Mingo. The Chargers won the first match 21-11, but fell in the second match 16-21, forcing a third match. The Chargers led about halfway through the second match, but ultimately fell to the Tigerhawks, 14-16 to take second place in the tournament.
However, Charger coach Jen Policky was pleased with how the team played.
“Overall, they did really well,” she said. “They’re playing at the top of their game for the season. They were going for balls, they were hitting well, and we had really good serves. So overall, very, very impressed with the girls today.”
Policky said she would like to see her team work on coverage and getting tips to stop opponents from being able to get the ball over the net in close play.
“We always want to get better on serves,” she said.
ACGC (7-7) travels to Baxter (4-6) tonight to face the Bolts.
AUDUBON
The Wheelers of Audubon also played very well, placing 3rd in the tournament.
Audubon opened play against Nodaway Valley, winning both matches 21-10 and 21-16. The Wheelers next squared off against Glidden-Ralston, winning the first match 22-20, but losing the second match by the same score. In the third match, Audubon fought hard against Glidden-Ralston, ultimately downing the Wildcats 17-15 to move on in pool play.
In the next game, Audubon faced off against Audubon County foe Exira-EHK. The Wheelers battled and won the first match 21-19, but fell by the same score in the next match, forcing a match three. In the final match, the Spartans showed their toughness by downing the Wheelers 16-18.
In tournament play, Audubon struggled against Colfax-Mingo, falling 10-21 in the first match. However, they battled back in the second match to defeat the Tigerhawks 21-17 before falling in the third match 10-15. The Wheelers played for third place, downing Nodaway Valley in a rematch. Audubon won the first match 21-15, but fell in the second match 17-21. The Wheelers battled hard in the third match, downing the Wolverines 15-7.
Audubon head coach Brandi Gruhn was also pleased with how her team played.
“We came out really aggressive and excited and ready to play this morning,” she said. “We had a few good wins against Nodaway Valley, then against Glidden. We really wanted that win.
“We couldn’t get clicking again against Exira,” she continued.
The Wheelers (8-8) will host Underwood tonight at Audubon High School.
EXIRA-EHK
The Spartans did not place in the tournament, dropping their first game to Glidden-Ralston 14-21 and 19-21. In their second game against Nodaway Valley, they dropped their first match 15-21. Exira-EHK dropped the second match 14-21, putting them out of contention for a place in the tournament.
Spartan outside hitter Katie Andersen thought the team improved as the day went on.
“I think we had a rough start, but we definently picked it up at the end and hopefully we can continue that through the rest of the season,” she said.
Exira-EHK (3-8) faces Ar-We-Va (2-10) tonight at Exira-EHK High School in Elk Horn.