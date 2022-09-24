The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of Sept. 22, 2022 for southwest Iowa:
Farm Creek Lake, Pottawattamie County, five miles east of Carson: Water clarity is good. Black Crappie — No Report: Bluegill — Slow. Largemouth Bass — Good: Anglers are having success casting the vegetation edges to catch largemouth bass.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one mile south of Anita: Fishing will improve as water temperatures cool. Black Crappie — Fair: Look for crappies drifting the roadbeds and around deep tree piles. Fish average 9 inches. Bluegill — Slow: Bluegills are being caught slow trolling and drifting. Tipping jigs with crawler or powerbait seems to help. Channel Catfish — Slow: Anglers report catching catfish off the jetties in the south arm using cut bait. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Lake Anita has a good bass population. Try casting the lily edges.
Mormon Trail Lake, Adair County, 1-1/2 miles southeast of Bridgewater: Water clarity is good. Bluegill – Slow. Channel Catfish — No Report: Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast the shoreline with small crankbaits or spinnerbaits in the morning; transition to a slower presentation mid-day.
Nodaway Lake, Adair County, two miles southwest of Greenfield: Anglers report catching bluegill. Black Crappie — Slow: Concentrate on deep tree piles to find crappies. Best bite is before 9 a.m. Bluegill — Fair: Anglers using nightcrawlers are catching 8-inch bluegill around tree piles. Channel Catfish — Slow: The bite has slowed but anglers are still catching a few 22 inch channel catfish on cutbait. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Anglers report catching good numbers of bass casting the shoreline.
Orient Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Orient: Bluegill fishing has been good with good shoreline access. Black Crappie — No Report: Bluegill — Fair: Cast small jigs or worm under a bobber to catch 8-inch bluegill. Fish will average 8 inches.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southeast of Harlan: Water clarity is good; temperature will cool this week. Black Crappie — Slow: Look for 9.5-inch crappie around deep tree piles. Bluegill — Slow: Look for bluegills slow trolling or casting around structure; tipping jigs with crawler or powerbait helps. Fish will average 8.5-inches. Channel Catfish — Slow: Try cut bait close to shallow tree piles in the lake. Largemouth Bass — Good: There is a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch bass in Prairie Rose.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, four miles east of Stanton: All boat ramps are usable. Water clarity is good. Black Crappie — Slow: Crappies are being caught casting around the flooded terrestrial vegetation. Minnows and slip bobbers work well around tree piles. Bluegill — Slow: Anglers are slow trolling or fishing around tree piles to catch bluegill. Tipping jigs with small piece of crawler seems to help. Channel Catfish — Slow: Viking has a good channel catfish population. Fishing bait in 6 feet of water will get you out of the flooded terrestrial vegetation. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Bass anglers are casting the shoreline and fishing tree piles to catch largemouth bass of all sizes.
For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Bluegill — Fair: Try using nightcrawlers fished along the fishing jetties or shallow coves for bluegills up to 8.5-inches.
Lake Icaria, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Docks are in at all boat ramps. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try cut bait or nightcrawlers along rocky shoreline areas to catch channel catfish of all sizes.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Courtesy docks are in at the main ramp. Bluegill — Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with small jigs tipped with nightcrawlers fished in shallow coves. Walleye — Slow: Try trolling crankbaits along the roadbed or main lake points for walleye of all sizes.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at the main ramp. Black Crappie — Fair: Try using jigs tipped with a minnow fished near cedar tree brush piles or rockpiles for black crappie up to 11 inches. Bluegill — Fair: Try using small jigs tipped with a nightcrawler fished near brush piles or shallow coves for bluegill up to 8.5 inches. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Catch all sizes of largemouth bass with finesse plastics fished near rock piles.
Water temperature is in the upper 70s at most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.