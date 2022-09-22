ATLANTIC – It was a night to honor the seniors and give the stalwarts some playing time in a varsity match.
It was a night the fans no doubt went away pleased.
Thanks to a dominating net game, Atlantic was able to outmatch Denison-Schleswig and take a relatively easy three-set victory on Senior Night Thursday at the Trojan gymnasium.
Except for a few moments in the second set where it was a bit interesting – the Trojans scraped out a 25-22 second-set match – this one was really all Atlantic, with 25-15 and 25-12 wins bookending the sweep of the Lady Monarchs.
“Just a great team effort,” said coach Michelle Blake, whose team is now 3-3 in the Hawkeye Ten, 11-15 overall. “That’s about all I can say. Jada Jensen was hot and Aubrey (Guyer) was hot and Chloe (Mullenix). We talk about hitting the hot hands, but tonight it wasn’t just one person. Lexi Noelck fired some nice hits.
“We served aggressively tonight,” she continued. “Yes, we missed five or six but people don’t know that aren’t in practice don’t quite understand what we’re trying to do serving aggressively, so this was a perfect game to work out things in a low-pressure situation.”
Atlantic took the final three points of the first set off three straight D-S errors. The second set had the Trojans up 23-16 but the Monarchs rallied to close to within two, before a Mullenix kill ended it.
The third set was controlled by the Trojans. Noelck put down a pair of ace serves in a row before a kill shortly thereafter to put her team up 18-9. A strong block at the net by Guyer and Mullenix made it 19-10, and by then Blake was starting to substitute freely. Noelck’s kill attempt that the Monarchs couldn’t chase down ended it.
The night’s biggest runs seemed to come with Ava Rush, the busy three-sport athlete – yep, she does cross country and cheerleading all this fall – serving.
“She’s been serving really well, that hard-float serve that seems to be hard to tell if it’s going deep or dropping short,” said Blake. “We did a pretty good job of hitting our spots.”
Blake said that, with Denison-Schleswig having to resort to the middle row for most of their defense, dominating at the net would be important, and that their size advantage would be a factor.
“We have to make sure we are using that height advantage at the net and force teams to change things offensively. That’s one of the things we talk about ... we have to dominate at the net.”
The Trojans did just that, and with all the seniors contributing – Guyer, Jensen, Mullenix, Noelck, Rush, Abby Smith, Keira Olson and Brook Vandevanter – now they will take the weekend off to enjoy homecoming.
Next week, the team will be back at it to prepare for what Blake said will be a pivotal Hawkeye Ten Conference meet Thursday, Sept. 29, at Harlan.