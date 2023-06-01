123122-nt-hawkins03.jpg

Ryan Hawkins surveys the floor for Raptors 905 during a game Thursday, Dec. 29, vs. the Iowa Wolves at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines. Hawkins played 18 minutes as 905 won 127-118.

 Courtesy photo

The Atlantic boys' and girls' basketball programs have announced the Ryan Hawkins Basketball Camp for future Trojan basketball players.

Tags