The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of May 12, 2022 for southwest Iowa:
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Crappies are spawning. Black Crappie — Fair: Greenfield has a good year class of 8- to 10-inch black crappie. Concentrate your effort around the jetties and along the dam. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Greenfield has a good largemouth bass population with a good percentage of fish more than 15-inches.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one mile south of Anita: Black Crappie — Good: Look for spawning crappies on the sides of underwater reefs and around the jetties. Bluegill — Fair. Largemouth Bass — Good: Lake Anita has a good bass population.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Water clarity is good. Bluegill — Fair: Boat anglers are catching 8-inch bluegills out of the cedar tree piles.
Nodaway Lake, Adair County, two miles southwest of Greenfield: Water clarity is 25 inches. Black Crappie — Good: Crappies are spawning along the dam. Channel Catfish — No Report: The lake has good numbers of 22-inch channel catfish.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southeast of Harlan: Water clarity is good. Black Crappie — Good: Anglers report catching crappie around the jetties and on the sides of the underwater reefs. Bluegill — Slow. Largemouth Bass — Good.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, four miles east of Stanton: Viking lake is 3.5 feet low. Black Crappie — Fair: Viking will be a good destination for crappie fishing in 2022. Look for spawning crappie by fishing rocky shorelines; move often. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegills have gained size and are in good body condition due to the drawdown. Anglers report catching 8- to 8.5-inch bluegill in the campground arm. Largemouth Bass — No Report: Viking Lake has a very good largemouth bass population and will provide quality bass fishing in 2022.
For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Black Crappie — Fair: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas .
Lake Icaria, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Docks are in at all boat ramps. Black Crappie — Fair: Catch crappie up to 10-inches with jigs fished near rocky shoreline areas. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try cut bait along wind-blown shorelines to catch channel catfish of all sizes.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Courtesy docks are in place at the main ramp. Black Crappie — Fair: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs tipped with live bait fished near rocky shoreline areas. Walleye — Fair: Use jigs or crankbaits along weed lines or the roadbed to catch walleye of all sizes.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at the main ramp. Black Crappie — Fair: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs or live bait fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas .
Water temperature is in the mid-60s at most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.