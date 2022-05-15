The Atlantic girls' golf team saw two of the teams they'll face in this week's Iowa Class 3A regional final golf meet at the Fort Dodge Invitational Friday.
Humboldt and Sioux City Heelan are in Region 1 along with the Trojans, and coach Kathy Hobson – although happy with how her team played on the tough Fort Dodge Country Club course – knows her team will need to show improvement before Wednesday's big regional meet in Denison.
"This was our first time playing in this tournament and on this course," said Hobson after her team's fifth-place finish amongst seven teams. "Very flat, big greens and a lot of places to get into trouble. Pleased with our team score on this course."
The Trojans, paced by Belle Berg's 95 (10th best), finished with a team score of 412. Humboldt edged Waukee Northwest 357-359, as both teams were the class of the meet; Nora Carlson's 76 paced Humboldt to the title. Sioux City Heelan finished with a 389, good for fourth.
"This tournament was also an opportunity to see two of the teams that we will complete against at regionals," said Hobson. "We know we need to show improvement if we are going to reach our ultimate goal of advancing to state. We have a challenge ahead of us but if we all play like we are capable of playing we have a good opportunity."
Berg had two birdies and two pars, including a long putt for one of the birdies, while Lexi Noelck (99) ended with four pars.
Abby Smith, who ended with a 102, had a pair of pars, including an interesting tree shot. The tee shot found a big, hollowed out trunk, ball went into tree trunk and, according to Hobson, Smith was able to physically stand in this hollow trunk and punch her ball out.
Abby Muller (116) and Nissa Molgaard (133) rounded out the group for the day.
The Trojans have competed alongside Class 4A teams all season, and this meet also included Ames, hosting Fort Dodge and Newton, the latter two whom Atlantic beat.