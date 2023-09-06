CRESTON – After a tough three-set loss to Council Bluffs Lewis Central, the Trojans bounced right back to down Creston in four sets in a Hawkeye Ten Conference volleyball triangular Tuesday night.
The Trojans fell to the Titans 25-15, 25-7, 25-19. Paytn Harter and Abby Muller each had three kills, while Maddie Richter and Claire Schroder added three assists in a match the Titans dominated.
Things went much better against the Panthers for Atlantic. hrter had 15 kills, while Peyton McLaren and Muller each had five kills. Richter contributed 21 assists.
The Trojans are now 5-9, 1-2 Hawkeye Ten and have the week off before returning to the court Tuesday, Sept. 12, to face Glenwood and Clarinda. Those games will be at Clarinda.