ATLANTIC – It’s been a productive spring for the Atlantic boys’ track team.
Two indoor meets – the Iowa Track Coaches Association meet at Iowa State University, and the annual trip to Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Mo. – and a bunch of personal bests have highlighted the season.
Recall that at Maryville, Jackson McLaren had a runner-up finish in the 60-meter hurdles, as did Colton Rasmussen in the high jump. At the IATC meet in Ames, Jayden Proehl was third in the high jump, and those were just some of the top-eight finishes for the Trojans over both meets.
The focus now turns to the outdoor season, and the good thing for coach Abby Becker is there’s a lot – and we do mean a lot – of athletes with whom she and her staff is working with.
Fifty-eight athletes, including a bunch of senior newcomers, will be looking for competition this spring for the Trojans. That includes multiple members of the shuttle hurdle, 4x800- and 4x400-meter relays, and individual state qualifiers McLaren, Proehl and Rasmussen.
“I think we’re in a great position where we are,” said Becker. “This season, we’ve already exceeded tons of personal bests, and where we ended last season we’ve already topped that in going forward. That means our kids have done a lot of work in the off-season and bought in to what we’re trying to do and pushing each other.”
“We have a really good mixture of all classes we have, upperclassmen all the way through,” said Becker. “We have a good group of seniors that haven’t been out at all and they decided they want to go out for track.”
The depth is spread out among all events, from sprints to middle and long distance, hurdles, relays and field events.
Some of the top names to expect for sprinting and sprint relays include seniors James and Jackson McLaren, Carter Pellett, Proehl, Alex Keiser, Cooper Lamp and both Easton and Tanner O’Brien; plus juniors Jaice Larson, Colton Rasmussen, and Zak and Dante Hedrington.
“Do you want a list, because there’s a lot,” said Becker, going down the list of underclassmen as well that’s quite long.
Senior Caden Andersen figures to be among the top 800-meter runners for the Trojans, and some of the names fans will be seeing for the long-distance (1600- and 3200-meter runs) could also see action here: Proehl and Logan Terrill; plus juniors Alex Sonntag, Braden Spurr and Bennett Whetstone; and sophomore Christian Thompson. Colin Rudy, a freshman, also looks to be in the mix.
Junior Mason McFadden and Spurr are probably tops in those long-distance races. Spurr had personal bests in both the 1600 and 3200 at Maryville.
Everyone’s back from the state qualifying shuttle hurdle relay: Jackson McLaren, Rasmussen, Keiser and Dante Hedrington. And the hurdling corps, both individual and relay specialists, is deep: seniors Tyler Comes, Jayden Cox and Easton O’Brien, among many others.
The 4x400-meter relay graduated just one from a state qualifying unit, with Pellett, Tyson O’Brien and Whetstone running on the Drake University oval; at the Northwest Missouri State meet, Tyson O’Brien, Proehl, Andersen and Sonntag competed there. The 4x800 that qualified for state and took 13th had Andersen, Sonntag, Proehl and Whetstone, with Sonntag and Whetstone juniors.
Additionally, the 4x200 did well at Northwest Missouri State, with Larson, Tyson O’Brien, Jackson McLaren and Pellett competing and running their best in at least two years. And two distance medley relays – there, the laps are 1200, 800, 400 and 1600 meters – were in competition, showcasing the depth the Trojans have.
And that depth carries over to the field events, both running and jumping.
As noted, Proehl and Rasmussen are back from state qualifying efforts in the high jump. Proehl was 14th at state with a best leap of 6’0”, while at Northwest Missouri State Rasmussen’s 6’2” best effort netted him a runner-up finish.
Keiser, plus sophomores Xavier Darrow and Evan Sorensen, all threw the shot put well during the indoor season, each with personal bests in at least one of the two meets. They’ll all probably throw the discus as well, but – as Becker puts it – “there’s other kids on their heels.”
Tye Hauser and Kellan Rasmussen competed in the long jump at Maryville, and are striving for improving.
That’s a lot of names to remember, and – again, with 58 athletes – so many more that will be looking for their opportunity in the spotlight. And those opportunities will be coming up here quickly.
That starts with an early bird meet Thursday, March 30, at Denison, followed by a freshman-sophomore meet at Glenwood on Saturday, April 1, and the Glenwood Ram Relays on Monday, April 4.
“Because we do have 58 kids, we’re going to shuffle them around and give them opportunities for all of them,” said Becker. “We might not be stacking everything, but we’re there to develop kids and have them keep doing well in the future ... so they see success.”
The coach wouldn’t say where she thinks the Trojans fit in insofar as the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet. Council Bluffs Lewis Central won the meet last year, pulling away from Glenwood at last year’s conference meet at Atlantic. The Trojans finished mid-pack, but with the firepower they have, along with traditionally strong teams in Clarinda and Harlan, a run at the league title is certainly a possibility.
This year’s meet is at Red Oak on May 4, with the state qualifier a week later at a location yet to be announced.
Up until then, and during the state qualifier and state meets, all indications point to a fun year.
“Me and my coaching staff (Bryce Smith and Matt Best) do our best to give our kids the best opportunity to perform their best,” said Becker.