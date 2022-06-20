ANITA – For the first time in at least 15 years, CAM will have its own wrestling program.
And by the response activities director Joe Wollum has received, there might be a pretty decent turnout when the mats return to the CAM High School gymnasium in Anita this winter.
"We sent out a survey and we felt like we had enough good responses to try (wrestling) on our own," said Wollum, noting somewhere between 15 and 20 athletes indicated they'd go out for wrestling if the school had its own program. "It was a good mix of kids in other sports and those not doing anything. It'll provide us an opportunity for other kids (to participate), and we felt it might not benefit just our kids but our school in general."
Since at least the 2006-2007 school year CAM had been sending its athletes to Atlantic for a cooperative wrestling program. For the early years, the combined program was Class 3A before settling into Class 2A by 2012, and during that period the combined Atlantic-CAM program had tremendous success, both with sending wrestlers (anywhere from four to eight in a given year) and dual teams to state meets.
This past winter, when enrollment beds were released for 2022-2023, the combined enrollment for the two schools would have bumped the program to Class 3A. That would likely have meant placing a Atlantic-CAM program in with the suburban Des Moines schools for state qualifying meets and most likely very few – if any, according to some – state qualifiers from Atlantic. As such, Atlantic decided to not renew the sharing agreement with CAM in the sport.
Wollum noted that a survey of athletes indicated enough interest for CAM to go out on its own, and is excited for what the future holds, as the junior high and Little Cougar youth wrestling programs are also being restarted.
It was not believed that CAM had any formal talks with neighboring schools to share a program.
CAM often sent anywhere from three to five athletes to Atlantic while having a shared program, and there have been big successes. Ethan Follmann was a fifth-place finisher both his junior and senior seasons, while junior Brian South was a first-time state qualifier and helped Atlantic-CAM seal a trip to the state dual team tournament with an exciting regional final victory over Creston.
CAM, with an enrollment of 119 in grades 9-11, is not even the smallest school to have its own program. In the News-Telegraph area, Griswold (99) has a stand-alone program, while Audubon (105) and Exira-EHK (89) have been sharing but were recently stand-alones. One of the state's most successful programs, Don Bosco of Gilbertville, has an enrollment of just 68.
Some of the details are still in the works, including hiring a coach and finding a wrestling room (either North Elementary or a room at the high school). A schedule, which will include dual meets, triangulars and weekend invitationals, is also being worked out. Some of those details may be in place by the July school board meeting.
GIRLS WRESTLING
With the girls' wrestling program, CAM will be the host school, and three other schools – Atlantic, Nodaway Valley of Greenfield and Southwest Valley of Corning – will be participating.
Practices will be at CAM South Elementary in Massena, and Tiffany South will be the program's first coach.