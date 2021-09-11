OAKLAND – The Riverside Bulldogs opened their third game of the season Friday night with a bang against the Mount Ayr Raiders.
The first quarter dramatically highlighted the special relationship between the Bulldogs quarterback, Austin Kremkoski, and their running back, Rhett Bentley. It was immediately clear that these two have been playing together for years.
Bentley quickly became Kremkoski’s biggest weapon against the Raiders weakening defense with impressive passing connections as well as consistently running the ball through increasingly difficult defensive walls. Despite multiple Bulldog penalites throughout the first half, Kremkoski was also able to make excellent connections with wide receiver, Grady Jeppesen. Their most impressive play was at the end of the first half with a 75 yard pass to Jeppesen which he ran in for a touchdown. The Bulldogs held the lead at the end of the first half with a score of 29-6.
The Raiders came out in the second half ready to come back with a fight. Quarterback, Jaixen Frost, made fast plays down the field quickly. Riversides defense began to show their fatigue when they were unable to stop Frost from running the ball himself. Most of Mount Ayres running yards throughout the game came from Frost alone. The Raiders took advantage of an interception from Kremkoski and ended the third quarter with a score of 29-20.
In the end, the Bulldogs were able to hold off the Raiders from a comeback to take the win with a final score of 29-26. Head coach Darrell Frain was overall pleased with their team despite some of their setbacks throughout the game.
“Any time you win a district game it’s exciting, but frustrating that we didn’t score anymore points in the second half and we let a lot of big plays go,” said Frain.
Frain also noted the special relationship between Kremkoski and Bentley this season and their ability to keep their team motivated.
“They’re our leaders on our team. They have a great relationship as well as a great relationship with the team, which is what we are always talking about, kind of a brotherhood. They are doing an excellent job.”
Next week the Bulldogs – playing in their homecoming game – are favored to win against the Sidney Cowboys. If they can pull out another win, it will continue the Bulldogs lead in the district this season.