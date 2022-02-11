GRISWOLD – At times, the second half and overtime made Friday’s Iowa Class 1A district boys’ opening-round contest between hosting Griswold and visiting Council Bluffs Heartland Christian seem like a battle of survival.
The Tigers had four players, three of them starters, foul out of the game while the Eagles had two starters out with five fouls and another take what appeared to be an ankle sprain.
In the end, the game came down to something else, according to Tigers’ coach Matthew Spanaugle.
“Teamwork and depth,” he said, after his team survived a 62-53 overtime contest to advance in the postseason. “The boys’ stepping up and playing as a team, y’know? Fortunately, I think our bench was a little bit deeper than theirs.”
The matchup was tight all the way, with neither team able to get more than a five point lead in regulation. The Tigers led 35-31 going into the fourth, with both teams starting to have foul problems, with Kamron Brownlee and Eagle starters Anthony Roush and Matt Stile each entering the final period with four fouls.
Brownlee and Landon Pelzer each drained free throws to put the Tigers in front 50-47, but Colton Brennan drilled a clutch three-point shot with 13 seconds left to tie the game. Griswold couldn’t get a good shot off and the game went into overtime.
The Tigers never trailed in the extra period, with Aiden Wilson nailing a bucket and Peyton Cook getting buckets to build a 58-53 edge. With Brennan on the bench icing his ankle – he had taken a spill during a scramble for the ball – the Eagles lost Roush, their top scorer, to fouls when Alex Hartman took a clutch charge with 1:07 left.
The Tigers scored the final four points of the game to close out a 12-3 run in overtime and earn a Monday night trip to Avoca, where they’ll take on No. 5-ranked AHSTW.
In the end, it was teamwork – and, as the coach said, depth – that carried Griswold. Four Tigers fouled out, including Pelzer, Aiden Kennedy, Brownlee and Zane Johnson.
There were 47 fouls called in the contest, 23 on Griswold.
Cook led the Tigers with 16 points, while Pelzer added 14 and Brownlee 12. Stile and Roush each had 17 for the Eagles.
Griswold (4-18) went 17-for-28 from the line, but as Spanaugle will tell you, he probably wished his team would have made a couple more in regulation.
“We continue to work on that,” he said. “Some games we’ve been very successful in tight games, and other games not so much. It’s about playing as a team and free throws are just part of it.
“We played our hearts out tonight and we really wanted to go to Avoca. We really wanted that opportunity and we’ll play our hearts out once again.”