ATLANTIC – They say nothing worth having in life ever comes easy.
Atlantic learned that lesson well Thursday night against Harlan, a recurring Trojan nemesis but especially on the volleyball court.
In their matches over the past 10 years, the Cyclones won 37 of 38 sets against the Trojans. The last victory came in 2010 when the Trojans, ironically enough, swept the ‘Clones.
Wouldn’t you know that it would have to come down to five sets, the last one a nailbiter.
Thursday night, the streak ended, and the Trojans – thanks to a big kill attempt by Abby Smith that the Cyclones’ back row couldn’t handle – pulled out the five-set thriller 25-23, 14-25, 25-22, 19-25, 17-15.
“One of the things we talked about with them was success lies on the other side of difficult. Nothing that was worth it in life ever came easy,” said coach Michelle Blake. “You have to work for all those things that are worth it in life. That was tonight.
“It wasn’t easy at times and they continued to push through the difficult and got to the other side.”
Aubrey Guyer, who had a big game as did everyone else wearing a Trojan uniform, reflected on the win.
“It feels great. I feel this team works together super well and we have a lot of chemistry on and off the court,” she said. “We definitely like to play together and it’s a competitive game.”
This has the makings of a close game from the outset, as both the Trojans and Cyclones were 10-7 overall going into the contest. All but the second set were nailbiters all the way, but the Trojans seemed to dictate the tempo a little bit better in a first set that saw neither team get more than a four-point lead.
The Trojans were up 14-10 in the final set when Harlan came charging back, thanks in part to some nice front-row play. But the Cyclones missed a golden opportunity to force their own game point when a kill attempt went out of bounds.
“Honestly, it was more of just, ‘Let’s calm down. Everybody needs to take a deep breath and trust each other and just play,’” said Blake. “If we’re going to lose, we’re going to go down swinging and as aggressive as we can.”
“We’re known for five-set games. It was nothing new,” added Guyer. “I knew we were capable (of winning).”
Blake looked to Jada Jensen after Smith put down a kill to go up 15-14 and, as the coach recalled, said, “’If you’ve got it, feed Abby.’ They couldn’t stop her at that point, and that’s one of the strategic things about volleyball.”
The front row, two who are 5’10” and three others at 6’0”, was the difference, and the fifth set showed ample evidence.
Mullenix had a pair of kills for the opening points, and her ace started a 6-0 run to put the Trojans up 10-4, a run that included Smith getting a big kill and be in on a block.
Jensen had a kill to put the Trojans up 12-9 that opened another 2-1 run to give the Trojans game point and put them on the verge of history. Then came the frantic finish.
That front row was big: Lexi Noelk with 11 kills and a .346 efficiency rate, while Smith had 11 kills. Mullenix had eight kills (for a .316 efficiency rate) and four solo blocks while Reagan Leonard had a solo block and two assists.
Noelck and Jensen split the setting duties and did well, with Jensen having 26 and Noelck dishing otu 17. The team had 66 digs, with Guyer showing her most mettle on defense with 21 digs, with Ava Rush adding 17.
All around, a good night for the Trojans.
“The first set was huge but the second set not playing well and making too many mistakes,” said Blake. “We just emphasized in that third set, we just got to let it go ... and we can’t sit and stew on it.
“I feel like everyone played well and it was just a whole team effort,” she continued. “It was probably the best I’ve seen them play defensively as a team as far as digging, blocking and the communication piece.”
The Trojans (11-7, 2-1 Hawkeye Ten) will now take to the road for the Bondurant-Farrar Invitational Saturday, where they’ll meet the host Bluejays, plus tough teams like Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Knoxville, plus they’ll get their first look at Council Bluffs Lewis Central, a team they’ll play later this season in Hawkeye Ten action.