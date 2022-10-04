CLASS 1A
Boys: 1. Iowa City Regina, 2. ACGC, 3. Woodbine, 4. Bellevue, 5. Ogden, 6. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 7. IKM-Manning, 8. Fort Dodge St. Edmond, 9. East Marshall, 10. North Linn, 11. Sibley-Ocheyedan, 12. Madrid, 13. Cascade, 14. Riverside, 15. Sioux Central, 16. Lake Mills, 17. Clayton Ridge, 18. North Mahaska, 19. Columbus Community, 20. Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran.
Girls: 1. Logan-Magnolia, 2. Earlham, 3. South Winneshiek, 4. Sibley-Ocheyedan, 5. Alta-Aurelia, 6. Pekin, 7. Hudson, 8. Fort Dodge St. Edmond, 9. ACGC, 10. Des Moines Grandview Christian, 11. North Linn, 12. North Iowa, 13. Iowa City Regina, 14. Madrid, 15. Cascade, 16. Wapsie Valley, 17. IKM-Manning, 18. Woodbine, 19. Martensdale-St. Marys, 20. Ogden.
CLASS 2A
Boys: Des Moines Christian, 2. Danville-New London, 3. Tipton, 4. Waukon, 5. Okoboji Milford, 6. Oelwein, 7. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 8. Denver, 9. Monticello, 10. Pella Christian, 11. Mid-Prairie, 12. Forest City, 13. Hull Western Christian, 14. Orange City Unity Christian, 15. Anamosa, 16. Williamsburg, 17. Mediapolis, 18. New Hampton, 19. Chariton, 20. Clarinda.
Girls: 1. Monticello, 2. Mid-Prairie, 3. Van Meter, 4. Albia, 5. Williamsburg, 6. Tipton, 7. Denver, 8. Des Moines Christian, 9. Orange City Unity Christian, 10. Dyersville Beckman, 11. Cherokee, 12. Sumner-Fredericksburg, 13. Okoboji Milford, 14. Clarinda, 15. George-Little Rock/Central Lyon, 16. New Hampton, 17. Pella Christian, 18. Jesup, 19. Pocahontas Area, 20. Union LaPorte City.
CLASS 3A
Boys: 1. Pella, 2. North Polk, 3. Marion, 4. Winterset, 5. Western Dubuque, 6. Gilbert, 7. Glenwood, 8. Mount Vernon-Lisbon, 9. Carlisle, 10. Solon, 11. Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 12. Clear Creek Amana, 13. Washington, 14. ADM, 15. MOC-Floyd Valley, 16. Center Point-Urbana, 17. South Tama, 18. Sioux Center, 19. Decorah, 20. Vinton-Shellsburg.
Girls: 1. Pella, 2. Ballard, 3. Solon, 4. Mount Vernon-Lisbon, 5. ADM, 6. Gilbert, 7. Glenwood, 8. Harlan, 9. North Polk, 10. Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR, 11. Sioux City Heelan, 12. Washington, 13. Clear Creek-Amana, 14. Center Point-Urbana, 15. Spencer, 16. Atlantic, 17. Clear Lake, 18. MOC-Floyd Valley, 19. Dubuque Wahlert, 20. Sioux Center.
CLASS 4A
Boys: 1. West Des Moines Dowling, 2. Norwalk, 3. Johnston, 4. Iowa City High, 5. Cedar Falls, 6. Waukee Northwest, 7. Ankeny, 8. West Des Moines Valley, 9. Pleasant Valley, 10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 11. Dubuque Hempstead, 12. Urbandale, 13. Sioux City North, 14. Southeast Polk, 15. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 16. Dallas Center-Grimes, 17. Des Moines Roosevelt, 18. Iowa City West, 19. Ames, 20. Linn-Mar.
Girls: 1. Dubuque Hempstead, 2. Pleasant Valley, 3. Dubuque Senior, 4. West Des Moines Valley, 5. Ankeny Centennal, 6. Johnston, 7. Des Moines Roosevelt, 8. Ames, 9. Waukee, 10. Iowa City High, 11. Ankeny, 12. West Des Moines Dowling, 13. Southeast Polk, 14. Cedar Falls, 15. Linn-Mar, 16. Indianola, 17. Urbandale, 18. Waukee Northwest, 19. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 20. Dallas Center-Grimes.