GRISWOLD – With Atlantic finishing its regular season Friday and five area teams in the playoffs in the state’s four smaller classes, it may be easy to forget there is one area team still playing a game tonight.
It’ll be a special Week 9 game for Griswold, which – per allowances by the Iowa High School Athletic Association – will play this extra non-playoff final game against River Valley of Correctionville.
The Wolverines are 1-7 on the season, with a 32-30 win over Sioux City Siouxland Christian in hand. The Tigers are still seeking their first win of the year and looking to break a losing streak dating to midway through the 2018 season.
Quarterback Cole Thomas has 319 yards passing as part of a Wolverine attack that favors the run. Ethan Thomas has 523 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, while Alec Dixon is the top receiver. John Nelson has a team-best 48 tackles including one for a loss, part of a defense that has forced 10 turnovers. Special teams have been a highlight with three kickoffs returned for touchdowns, with Thomas returning one of his two 75 yards.
Kamron Brownlee had 153 yards passing in a 78-24 loss to West Harrison a week ago; Nick Jennum had four catches for 121 yards.
Riverside, meantime, was unable to find a Week 9 game and thus has concluded its season. Quarterback Austin Kremkowski finished his career with 6,566 total yards of offense.