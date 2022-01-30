GUTHRIE CENTER – AHSTW got a pair of championships and had another finish second as the Vikings placed third at the Charger Invitational, hosted by ACGC on Saturday in Guthrie Center.
The Vikings got titles from Hayden Fischer at 138 and Denver Pauley at 170. Fischer beat Jaxon Christensen of Nodaway Valley 9-3 in their title match, while Pauley pinned his way to the title, including a 3:10 pin by Southeast Valley’s Zackary Miller.
Garrison Gettler was a runner-up, getting pinned by Greene County’s Nathan Black midway through the third period.
Riverside’s Jace Rose was the 126-pound champion, getting among his three pinfall wins a 1:02 pin of Pleasantville’s Caleb Cook. Nolan Moore was second at 152, losing a sudden-victory overtime decision to Greene County’s Gavin Scheuermann.
The Bulldogs placed 10th in the team standings.
The host Chargers placed 10th and got their best finish from 113-pounder Tegan Slaybaugh. He finished second, making it to the title match but falling to Kolton Munson of Ogden by a 10-3 decision.
Greene County won the team championship in the 20-team event, outscoring runner-up Southeast Valley 186-153.5.
Charger Invitational
Saturday, Jan. 29, at Guthrie Center
Team scores: 1. Greene County 186, 2. Southeast Valley 153.5, 3. AHSTW 143.5, 4. Nodaway Valley 132.5, 5. Riverside 109, 6. Panorama 104, 7. Pleasantville 103, 8. Woodward-Granger 97, 9. Ogden 93, 10. ACGC 90, 11. West Central Valley 86, 12. Manson Northwest Webster 60.5, 13. Earlham 58.5, 14. Tri-Center 56, 15. Nevada 49.5, 16. Chariton 48, 17. Moravia 42, 18. Van Meter 33.5, 19. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 19, 20. Coon Rapids-Bayard 0.
Championship matches
106: Kaden Weber (Nev) dec. Dalton Ervin (Mor) 7-1. 113: Kolton Munson (O) dec. Tegan Slaybaugh (ACGC) 10-3. 120: Kale Petersen (GC) tech. fall Payton Hagrer (E) 4:53. 126: Jace Rose (Riv) pinned Caleb Cook (P) 1:02. 132: McKinley Robbins (GC) pinned Elliot Cooney (NV) 3:19. 138: Hayden Fischer (AHSTW) dec. Jaxon Christensen 9-3. 145: Kale Munson (O) maj. dec. Braiden Beane (WCV) 12-4. 152: Gavin Scheuermann (GC) dec. Nolan Moore SV-1 8-6. 160: Nathan Black (GC) pinned Garrison Gettler (AHSTW) 5:12. 170: Denver Pauley (AHSTW) pinned Zackary Miller (SEV) 3:10. 182: Breken Freeberg (TC) dec. Caelen DeVault (NV) 4-0. 195: Jayden Allen-Winston (Char) pinned Zach Teague (WCV) 1:34. 220: Brodie Anderson (MNW) pinned Cooper Andersen (P) 2:32. 285: Aaron Graves 9SEV) pinned Camdan Vincent (Nev).
ACGC results
113: Tegan Slaybaugh, 2nd, 2-1. 120: Gavin Sloss, 5th, 3-2. 126: Tatum Bates, DNP, 0-2. 145: Tanner Herskowitz, DNP, 0-2. 152: Cayden Jensen, 4th, 1-2. 160: Dawson Muller, 8th, 2-3. 182: Bryce Rochholz, 6th, 3-2. 195: Cooper Tunik, 7th, 2-2. 220: Michael Fuller, 6th, 2-2. 285: Payton Jacobe, 7th, 1-2.
AHSTW results
113: Brendyn Conn, 0-2. 132: Tyson Osbahr, DNP, 0-2. 138: Hayden Fischer, 1st, 3-0. 145: Kayden Baxter, 4th, 1-2. 152: Aiden Martin, 7th, 2-2. 160: Garrison Gettler, 2nd, 2-1. 170: Denver Pauley, 1st, 3-0. 182: Kolby Weihs, DNP, 0-0. 195: Nate Jorgensen, 6th, 1-2. 220: Henry Lund, 3rd, 3-1. 285: Jaicob Madsen, 3rd, 2-1.
Riverside results
106: David Bramman, 4th, 1-2. 113: Kellen Oliver, 5th, 3-1. 126: Jace Rose, 1st, 3-0. 132: Taven Moore, DNP, 1-2. 138: Jett Rose, 6th, 1-2. 152: Nolan Moore, 2nd, 2-1. 182: Brody Zimmerman, 8th, 1-3. 220: Brok Comstock, DNP, 0-2. 285: Nathan Messerschmidt, 4th, 2-2.