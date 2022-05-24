WATERLOO – Ethan Sturm had an outstanding season and an even better career.
That was the assessment of Atlantic tennis coach Mike McDermott on his senior star, shortly after dropping his second state singles match to be eliminated from the Class 1A state tournament Tuesday afternoon at Byrnes Park.
The Trojan senior went 0-2, but both matches were close: 7-5, 6-4 to Decorah's Daniel Skrade, and in the consolation first-round 6-3, 7-5 to Calvin Jaworski of Grinnell.
"Today, just had a little slow start in his first match. I know he was a little frustrated himself but you've got to give (Skrade) some credit," said McDermott. His second match he played really well."
Sturm was being more aggressive and playing his style and his way and that seemed to work for the majority of the match, McDermott said. Not enough in the end, however.
And in the end, Sturm has an 11-6 singles record and a doubles record of 7-5 his senior year to reflect back upon. For his three-year varsity career, he was 23-9 in singles and 33-13 in doubles, and has two state meet trips to his credit. A year ago, he and older brother, Grant, qualified for the doubles tournament.
"Not just a great tennis player and will go down as one of the all-time best in Atlantic as a dual state qualifier, but an even better person," said McDermott. "A great leader of our team and just an outstanding young man the whole town can be proud of."