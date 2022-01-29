SWIMMING
Annamarie Lowary, Midland University:
- The 2020 Atlantic graduate made the national cut in four events at the Morningside Invitational Jan. 22. These included the 200-yard freestyle relay, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard freestyle relay and 50-yard freestyle. The former three events were pool records at Morningside in Sioux City.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Ryan Hawkins, Ceighton University:
- The former Atlantic standout scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds in a 72-55 loss to Butler on Wednesday.
He was more successful Saturday, Jan. 22, with 11 points and eight rebounds in the Bluejays’ 60-47 win over DePaul.
Haley Rasmussen, Simpson College:
- The Storm freshman, a 2021 Atlantic graduate, had nine points and three rebounds in an 89-53 win over Coe. The Storm are 15-1.
INDOOR TRACK
Taylor McCreedy, Iowa Central Community College:
- The Triton freshman and 2021 Atlantic gradaute earned a spot at the national meet in the women’s mile and 5K runs. In the mile she ran 5:21.37 at the Jim Emmerich Alumni Meet at South Dakota State University to qualify.